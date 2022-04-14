Not being able to track you on iPhone could cost Facebook $12.8 billion in 2022

Analyst says Facebook could lose $12.8 billion in 2022 because of Apple's privacy features

According to the research, Apple's App Tracking Transparency will continue to have an impact this year, but it should be lessening. Alongside the introduction of ATT, Apple also deprecated its old technology called IDFA (Identifier for Advertisers), which made it possible for third-party apps to track you across websites using an identifier and then serve you ads that you are more likely to buy something from.







