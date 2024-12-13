Apple and Google get a reminder to remove TikTok from their app stores by January 19th

It's a pretty tense situation, and the clock is ticking. ByteDance only has a little over a month to figure things out and avoid a ban. It'll be interesting to see what happens in the next few weeks, as it could really change the social media landscape in the US.

Personally, I am not much of a TikTok user, but follow many creators that have put a lot of work in and have built a large following on that platform. Should the app be banned permanently, barring a reversal by the incoming administration, those creators will need to seek alternative ways to get their content out there. It'll definitely be a bummer if the app completely disappears, but I understand why the government is taking these measures.