Apple and Google get a reminder to remove TikTok from their app stores by January 19th

CCP Select Committee press release

It's a pretty tense situation, and the clock is ticking. ByteDance only has a little over a month to figure things out and avoid a ban. It'll be interesting to see what happens in the next few weeks, as it could really change the social media landscape in the US.

Personally, I am not much of a TikTok user, but follow many creators that have put a lot of work in and have built a large following on that platform. Should the app be banned permanently, barring a reversal by the incoming administration, those creators will need to seek alternative ways to get their content out there. It'll definitely be a bummer if the app completely disappears, but I understand why the government is taking these measures. In the press release, the CCP Select Committee detailed and attached a copy of these letters, including the one sent to TikTok. Below is an excerpt:

The US government is reminding Apple and Google that they need to remove TikTok from their app stores by January 19th. This is because a law passed earlier this year requires TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, to either sell TikTok or face a ban. Lawmakers are concerned about the app's potential national security threat due to its ties with China.This whole situation started back in April when President Biden signed a bill that essentially gave ByteDance an ultimatum: sell TikTok or see it banned in the US. The deadline for this sale is rapidly approaching. If a sale doesn't happen, TikTok will be banned in the US starting January 19th. A court recently upheld this law, so it's definitely happening.The main concern is that TikTok and ByteDance could pose a national security risk to the United States. There are worries that user data could be accessed by the Chinese government. To address this, lawmakers sent letters to Apple and Google , reminding them that they are legally required to remove TikTok from their app stores if the situation isn't resolved. They also sent a letter to TikTok's CEO, urging the company to comply with the law and find a solution that works for everyone.