Apple and Google get a reminder to remove TikTok from their app stores by January 19th

The US government is reminding Apple and Google that they need to remove TikTok from their app stores by January 19th. This is because a law passed earlier this year requires TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, to either sell TikTok or face a ban. Lawmakers are concerned about the app's potential national security threat due to its ties with China.

This whole situation started back in April when President Biden signed a bill that essentially gave ByteDance an ultimatum: sell TikTok or see it banned in the US. The deadline for this sale is rapidly approaching. If a sale doesn't happen, TikTok will be banned in the US starting January 19th. A court recently upheld this law, so it's definitely happening.

The main concern is that TikTok and ByteDance could pose a national security risk to the United States. There are worries that user data could be accessed by the Chinese government. To address this, lawmakers sent letters to Apple and Google, reminding them that they are legally required to remove TikTok from their app stores if the situation isn't resolved. They also sent a letter to TikTok's CEO, urging the company to comply with the law and find a solution that works for everyone.

In the press release, the CCP Select Committee detailed and attached a copy of these letters, including the one sent to TikTok. Below is an excerpt:

Today, we sent a letter to TikTok highlighting that Congress has provided ample time—233 days and counting—for the company to take the necessary steps to comply with the law and pursue a divestment that protects U.S. national security...As you know, without a qualified divestiture, the Act makes it unlawful to ‘[p]rovid[e] services to distribute, maintain, or update such foreign adversary controlled application (including any source code of such application) by means of a marketplace (including an online mobile application store) through which users within the land or maritime borders of the United States may access, maintain, or update such application.’ Under U.S. law, [Apple and Google] must take the necessary steps to ensure it can fully comply with this requirement by January 19, 2025.
CCP Select Committee press release

It's a pretty tense situation, and the clock is ticking. ByteDance only has a little over a month to figure things out and avoid a ban. It'll be interesting to see what happens in the next few weeks, as it could really change the social media landscape in the US.

Personally, I am not much of a TikTok user, but follow many creators that have put a lot of work in and have built a large following on that platform. Should the app be banned permanently, barring a reversal by the incoming administration, those creators will need to seek alternative ways to get their content out there. It'll definitely be a bummer if the app completely disappears, but I understand why the government is taking these measures.
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

