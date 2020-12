Apple's replacement AirPods Max ear cushions cost $69

A pair of AirPods Max ear cushions costs $69





The ear cushions attach magnetically to Apple doesn’t let customers mix and match headbands and cushions when purchasing up a pair of AirPods Max, despite earlier rumors, but if you are free to do so after acquiring the headphones.The ear cushions attach magnetically to AirPods Max , so there’s also a chance third-party accessory makers will create their own alternatives that offer different material, fit, and color options at other price points.

Apple recently introduced its newest audio product — AirPods Max — via press release. The headphones themselves retail at $549 in the United States, and now the cost of replacement ear cushions has been revealed.The Cupertino-based company has listed replacement ear cushions on its website as ‘coming soon’ with an official retail price of $69. That is for a set of L & R ear cushions, not a single one.Like AirPods Max, the associated ear cushions will be available in five colors — Sky Blue, Pink, Green, Silver, and Space Gray. This means that, theoretically, there are 25 possible color combinations