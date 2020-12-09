Apple's replacement AirPods Max ear cushions cost $69

iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
Dec 09, 2020, 9:19 AM
Apple recently introduced its newest audio product — AirPods Max — via press release. The headphones themselves retail at $549 in the United States, and now the cost of replacement ear cushions has been revealed.

A pair of AirPods Max ear cushions costs $69


The Cupertino-based company has listed replacement ear cushions on its website as ‘coming soon’ with an official retail price of $69. That is for a set of L & R ear cushions, not a single one.

Like AirPods Max, the associated ear cushions will be available in five colors — Sky Blue, Pink, Green, Silver, and Space Gray. This means that, theoretically, there are 25 possible color combinations.

Apple doesn’t let customers mix and match headbands and cushions when purchasing up a pair of AirPods Max, despite earlier rumors, but if you are free to do so after acquiring the headphones.

The ear cushions attach magnetically to AirPods Max, so there’s also a chance third-party accessory makers will create their own alternatives that offer different material, fit, and color options at other price points.

