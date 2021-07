AirPods Max hit a new all-time low price at Amazon

In any case, if you've been eyeing In any case, if you've been eyeing Apple 's expensive AirPods Max, now would be a good time to make your purchase. Just keep in mind that prices at Amazon change all the time, so you might not get the highest discount we've spotted at the time of writing.

The AirPods Max are Apple's most expensive headphones, but if you're a fan of the brand, you're probably going to get them anyway. Luckily, Amazon is making the experience of purchasing a pair of AirPods Max headphones more gentle for your wallet by offering a nearly 15% discount.The only catch is that you'll have to specifically choose the Space Gray model to save a bit more than $70. The other four color options – Green, Pink, Silver, and Sky Blue are on sale as well, but the discount is slightly smaller.A $70+ discount on a pair of headphones that costs $550 might not seem too much, but this is the best AirPods Max deal we've been able to track to date . Not to mention that Apple's products rarely get massive discounts, especially so close after launch.