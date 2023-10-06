Check out the Apple Air Sleeve for overheating iPhones; it's a joke from Colbert's Late Show team







Despite releasing iOS 17 .0.3 to stop the iPhone 15 series from overheating, Apple has released a new product: the Apple Air Sleeve designed to keep you from burning your hands while using your new handset. Made from cutting-edge corrugated cellulose fiber better known as cardboard, the new product pairs instantly with your iPhone and it even has the Apple logo right on it. With a price of $249.99, it has to be a joke, right? And it is.





Late Show on CBS hosted by Stephen Colbert. It isn't the first time that





The fake ad was created for theon CBS hosted by Stephen Colbert. It isn't the first time that Apple has been parodied by a famous late-night host. In fact, former Simpsons writer turned late-night host Conan O'Brien used several Apple announcements over the years to get a hearty laugh or a guffaw from his studio audience and those watching on television. As an example, we are showing you a fake ad that Team Coco created to mock the announcement that the Retina Display would be used on the latest iPad back in 2012.











More in line with Colbert's fake ad is one that Team Coco broadcast in 2015 when it became known that a wrist tattoo could prevent the sensors on the Apple Watch (which was a young new product at the time) from working. So Conan showed an "ad" for Apple Watch Hands , a realistic-looking fake arm and hand free of tattoos and with an Apple Watch on the wrist. The ad points out that the device used a titanium rod allowing the user to hold the fake limb which predates the titanium iPhone by a whopping eight years! And the price? A mere $499.



