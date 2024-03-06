Up Next:
Apple adjusts EU tech compliance plans following criticism
Apple, a company which can’t be called obedient by any stretch of the imagination, has made changes to its plans to follow new EU tech regulations after app developers criticized some of its initial demands.
One major change is dropping the requirement for developers to have a letter of credit to start alternative app marketplaces (via Reuters).
In January, Apple proposed letting developers offer their apps to European Union users outside the App Store and introduced new fees and conditions. Now, developers can agree to these new terms more easily, without the need for every related company member to sign the agreement. Apple announced on its website, "We've removed the corporate entity requirement":
Additionally, Apple now lets developers leave this agreement once and return to Apple's standard terms for EU apps. The company also removed the requirement for a letter of credit for developers wanting to start a new app marketplace and set two criteria for eligibility. Developers can run an alternative marketplace if they've had an account for two years and have a well-established app business in the EU with over 1 million first-year installs.
The changes are part of Apple's efforts to comply with the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA) by March 7. This act aims to limit the power of big tech companies, promote competition, and give users more options.
To make it easier for more developers to sign up for the new terms, we’ve removed the corporate entity requirement that the Addendum must be signed by each membership that controls, is controlled by, or is under control with another membership. This means an entity can now choose to sign up for the new terms at the developer account level.
