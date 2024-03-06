Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

Apple adjusts EU tech compliance plans following criticism

Apple
Apple adjusts EU tech compliance plans following criticism
Apple, a company which can’t be called obedient by any stretch of the imagination, has made changes to its plans to follow new EU tech regulations after app developers criticized some of its initial demands.

One major change is dropping the requirement for developers to have a letter of credit to start alternative app marketplaces (via Reuters).

The changes are part of Apple's efforts to comply with the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA) by March 7. This act aims to limit the power of big tech companies, promote competition, and give users more options.

In January, Apple proposed letting developers offer their apps to European Union users outside the App Store and introduced new fees and conditions. Now, developers can agree to these new terms more easily, without the need for every related company member to sign the agreement. Apple announced on its website, "We've removed the corporate entity requirement":

To make it easier for more developers to sign up for the new terms, we’ve removed the corporate entity requirement that the Addendum must be signed by each membership that controls, is controlled by, or is under control with another membership. This means an entity can now choose to sign up for the new terms at the developer account level.


Additionally, Apple now lets developers leave this agreement once and return to Apple's standard terms for EU apps. The company also removed the requirement for a letter of credit for developers wanting to start a new app marketplace and set two criteria for eligibility. Developers can run an alternative marketplace if they've had an account for two years and have a well-established app business in the EU with over 1 million first-year installs.
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
In an SEC filing, Dish says it can't buy T-Mobile's 800MHz spectrum as it heads toward bankruptcy
In an SEC filing, Dish says it can't buy T-Mobile's 800MHz spectrum as it heads toward bankruptcy
Verizon has already won March with its free Nintendo Switch and Chromebook offer
Verizon has already won March with its free Nintendo Switch and Chromebook offer
"I've wanted this since the start!" - Z Fold 5 user reacts to Galaxy Z Fold 6 leaks
"I've wanted this since the start!" - Z Fold 5 user reacts to Galaxy Z Fold 6 leaks
30 million people bought “the worst iPhone ever”: Apple’s cult-like influence on the phone market
30 million people bought “the worst iPhone ever”: Apple’s cult-like influence on the phone market
Juicy Amazon deal slams the 128GB Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) down to its best price yet again
Juicy Amazon deal slams the 128GB Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) down to its best price yet again

Latest News

Marshall's iconic Stockwell II drops down to its best price through this sizzling-hot Amazon deal
Marshall's iconic Stockwell II drops down to its best price through this sizzling-hot Amazon deal
Motorola releases video teaser for its next flagship phone, the AI-focused Moto X50 Ultra
Motorola releases video teaser for its next flagship phone, the AI-focused Moto X50 Ultra
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile coming to iOS and Android in March
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile coming to iOS and Android in March
Meizu’s last flagship is here, and it’s a doozy
Meizu’s last flagship is here, and it’s a doozy
The complete Lenovo Tab P12 kit drops to a new record low price through Lenovo's Annual Sale event
The complete Lenovo Tab P12 kit drops to a new record low price through Lenovo's Annual Sale event
Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless