Up Next:
Apple adds this iPhone legend to the "obsolete" list
Back in 2014, Apple released a smartphone with the largest screen to date: the iPhone 6 Plus. By today's standards, the iPhone 6 Plus' 5.5-inch display is petite, but ten years ago, it was ginormous compared to the 4.7-inch screen of the iPhone 6.
Now, this "phablet" legend (yup, 5.5 inches in 2014 were enough to get you this title) is being added to Apple's "obsolete" products list (via WinFuture).
Products are considered obsolete when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than 7 years ago.
The iPhone 6 Plus is not alone in this.
The iPad Mini 4 is now classified as "vintage", which is one category above from "obsolete".
Products are considered vintage when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than 5 and less than 7 years ago. For example, Apple counts as "vintage" the iPhone 4, the iPhone 5, 5S, 6, 6s, 6s Plus, the iPhone SE, the iPhone 8 Red and the iPhone 8 Plus Red.
Now, this "phablet" legend (yup, 5.5 inches in 2014 were enough to get you this title) is being added to Apple's "obsolete" products list (via WinFuture).
Here's what the iPhone products obsolete worldwide list looks like with the new addition:
- iPhone
- iPhone 3G (China mainland) 8GB
- iPhone 3G 8GB, 16GB
- iPhone 3GS (China mainland) 16GB, 32GB
- iPhone 3GS (8GB)
- iPhone 3GS 16GB, 32GB
- iPhone 4 CDMA
- iPhone 4 CDMA (8GB)
- iPhone 4 16GB, 32GB
- iPhone 4 GSM (8GB), Black
- iPhone 4S
- iPhone 4S (8GB)
- iPhone 5C
- iPhone 6 Plus
About Apple's obsolete products
Products are considered obsolete when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than 7 years ago.
Apple discontinues all hardware service for obsolete products, and service providers cannot order parts for obsolete products. Mac laptops may be eligible for an extended battery-only repair period for up to 10 years from when the product was last distributed for sale, subject to parts availability.
The iPad Mini 4 is now "vintage"
The iPhone 6 Plus is not alone in this.
The iPad Mini 4 is now classified as "vintage", which is one category above from "obsolete".
Products are considered vintage when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than 5 and less than 7 years ago. For example, Apple counts as "vintage" the iPhone 4, the iPhone 5, 5S, 6, 6s, 6s Plus, the iPhone SE, the iPhone 8 Red and the iPhone 8 Plus Red.
Things that are NOT allowed: