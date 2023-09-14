Apple A17 Pro chip benchmarks show where iPhone 15 Pro Max beats the 14 Pro Max

Apple A17

up to 70% logic density gain, up to 15% speed improvement at the same power, and up to 30% power reduction at the same speed as compared with N5 technology

Apple A17 Pro vs Apple A16 benchmark performance tests

After all, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus also got the A16 processor this year and the A17 "Pro" naming move indicates that Apple intends to keep separating its Pro line of phones by chipset generations, among all the other things like display speeds and camera counts.

After all, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus also got the A16 processor this year and the A17 "Pro" naming move indicates that Apple intends to keep separating its Pro line of phones by chipset generations, among all the other things like display speeds and camera counts.

Looking at the benchmark scores below, we can see that the iPhone 15 Pro Max is faster than the 14 Pro Max in the single-core performance with about what TSMC promised its 3nm node can achieve. The difference seems to come from the 3nm chipset's ability to be clocked higher than the 4nm one, at 3.77 GHz vs 3.46 GHz peak speeds.



Barring our first battery life tests, the big difference between the two chipsets are their graphics subsystems. Apple bragged with "the best GPU it has done so far" and there is now even an Assassin's Creed franchise tailored entirely for the mobile experience gifted to the iPhone 15 Pro models by the virtue of their A17 chipset.

The A17 Pro is the first 3nm chipset crafted on TSMC's latest N3 node and lithography methods.