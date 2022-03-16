 Apple's 5G iPhones crucially contributed to long-awaited mobile industry milestone - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from Mint Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from Mint Mobile

 View
iOS Apple 5G

Apple's 5G iPhones crucially contributed to long-awaited mobile industry milestone

Adrian Diaconescu
By
2
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple's 5G iPhones crucially contributed to long-awaited mobile industry milestone
While 5G-enabled handsets have technically been around for roughly three years now, it's safe to say that a lot of potential adopters only became aware of the next-gen cellular technology in the fall of 2020, when the iPhone 12 family was unveiled.

Although that was clearly a turning point for the fledgling 5G smartphone market segment, it apparently took Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo, and Oppo another 15 months or so to reach an important milestone for the mobile industry as a whole.

5G phones are now the norm rather than the exception


According to Counterpoint Research data first reported by Bloomberg, January 2022 was the very first month when 5G phones surpassed their 4G LTE-only counterparts in global sales. The battle was an extremely close one, which means the war might not be over yet, but with 51 percent of the worldwide pie, the iPhone-led 5G army prevailed.

Incredibly enough, Apple absolutely crushed its four aforementioned rivals, with no less than 37 percent of all 5G handset sales. In other words, more than one in three 5G-capable smartphones sold around the world during the first month of this year ran iOS on the software side of things, which is a pretty crazy achievement that could have never been possible without the hugely successful iPhone 13 quartet.


This has managed to prove particularly and almost surprisingly popular in China, which is not just the world's largest overall smartphone market, but also a region where 5G devices are far more prevalent than stateside, for instance.

Apple's 5G success around those parts is made that much more remarkable by the presence of local heroes Xiaomi, Vivo, and Oppo among the world's top five 5G smartphone vendors. Vivo and Oppo's global numbers in particular were obviously also boosted by their domestic performance, while Samsung was unsurprisingly disadvantaged by its modest historical presence in the Chinese market.

Get the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro Max in a cool new color

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

1TB, Alpine Green, on Cricket

$100 off (6%)
Buy at Amazon

Green iPhone 13 on Verizon

512GB, $10/month payment on Unlimited plan

$440 off (40%)
$660 /mo
$1099 99
Buy at Verizon

iPhone 13 Pro Max on AT&T

Alpine Green, 256GB, up to $1000 off with a trade-in

$1000 off (83%) Trade-in
$199 99 /mo
$1199 99
Buy at AT&T

iPhone 13 Pro Max on T-Mobile

Alpine Green 128GB

$1099
Buy at T-Mobile

Alpine Green iPhone 13 Pro Max at Apple

256GB, up to $650 off with a trade-in

$650 off (54%) Trade-in
$549 99
$1199 99
Buy at Apple

At the end of the day month, Samsung did manage to place second in global 5G handset sales, but the world's overall largest smartphone manufacturer can't possibly be happy with its 12 percent slice of this crucial pie.

That number is lower than the 19 percent share of "other" vendors, which seems to suggest this rapidly growing 5G segment is still far more competitive and fragmented than the smartphone market in its entirety.

Samsung will probably make progress, but so will Apple


Brands like Realme, Motorola, OnePlus, TCL, and "others" could be very well-positioned to gain precious market share as 5G smartphones become more and more ubiquitous, while Samsung's industry supremacy is likely to be challenged by several different companies in the relatively near future.

Of course, the late February release of the seemingly very popular Galaxy S22 lineup may well considerably boost its manufacturer's 5G sales figures... starting this month, which can be said about Apple too now that the iPhone SE (2022) is (almost) out.


Back in 2019, when the first 5G-enabled iPhones were still a distant dream, a measly 1 percent of all smartphones sold worldwide came with support for the then-novel technology. Of that 1 percent, Samsung took a commanding early lead of the market, but the iPhone 12 and then iPhone 13 rosters changed everything.

Apple moved into the first spot as quickly as Q1 2021, which was of course the first full quarter after the iPhone 12 launch, grabbing 30 percent of a segment that already represented close to 40 percent of the total market.

Naturally, none of this would have been possible without wireless service providers, which have certainly done their part in spreading the 5G love to more and more places, with higher and higher speeds available everywhere from China to South Korea to the US.

The world's five best-selling smartphones of 2021 are all iPhones
The world's five best-selling smartphones of 2021 are all iPhones
Mar 09, 2022, 3:03 AM, by Adrian Diaconescu
Apple's iPhone was the best-selling phone worldwide in Q4 2021
Apple's iPhone was the best-selling phone worldwide in Q4 2021
Jan 18, 2022, 1:24 PM, by Doroteya Borisova
Motorola is absolutely killing it in the US smartphone market, Google not so much
featured
featured
Motorola is absolutely killing it in the US smartphone market, Google not so much
Jan 28, 2022, 1:59 PM, by Adrian Diaconescu
Samsung and Apple's rollercoaster year in Europe nearly ended in a draw
Samsung and Apple's rollercoaster year in Europe nearly ended in a draw
Feb 01, 2022, 3:55 AM, by Adrian Diaconescu
These five phone manufacturers made up 85% of smartphone revenue last year
These five phone manufacturers made up 85% of smartphone revenue last year
Feb 26, 2022, 4:23 PM, by Alan Friedman
iPhone dominates smartphone market in China, breaks records
iPhone dominates smartphone market in China, breaks records
Jan 26, 2022, 8:38 AM, by Preslav Kateliev

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Camera comparison: Xiaomi 12 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro vs Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Pixel 6 Pro
by Preslav Kateliev,  1
Camera comparison: Xiaomi 12 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro vs Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Pixel 6 Pro
T-Mobile is making transferring numbers to another carrier more secure
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
T-Mobile is making transferring numbers to another carrier more secure
8 of the most overpriced Apple accessories you won't believe are selling at all
by Rado Minkov,  0
8 of the most overpriced Apple accessories you won't believe are selling at all
Charge all your devices with the Ugreen Nexode 100 W (promo code inside)
by Ugreen,  0
Charge all your devices with the Ugreen Nexode 100 W (promo code inside)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 display shipments begin in less than 2 weeks
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 display shipments begin in less than 2 weeks
iPhone 14 Pro CAD renders show thicker camera bump and thinner, symmetrical bezels
by Anam Hamid,  2
iPhone 14 Pro CAD renders show thicker camera bump and thinner, symmetrical bezels
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless