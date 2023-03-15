New messaging app will stop iPhone users from bullying Android users





The only difference between iMessage and RCS is that Android users don't make a big stink when an iPhone user interrupts an RCS chat session. But it soon won't matter anyway when the Sunbird Message app launches. Currently in Alpha testing, Sunbird is a universal messaging app that will allow Android users to pass themselves off as iOS users during a group chat. There will be no green bubbles in sight and all iMessage features will be available to Android users with the app installed.











Right now you can join the waitlist by tapping on this link or by directing your browser to www.sunbirdapp.com. The list is pretty long and this writer is number 91257. There are ways to move up the list if you don't mind referring the app to other Android users. When your number is up, you will receive an email inviting you to join a closed beta.





The good news is that Sunbird Messaging will be free, at least for the foreseeable future. Sunbird writes, "We don’t have any reason to turn on paid subscriptions right now just based on our goals. Right now we have one goal in mind to give iMessage on Android to millions of users. Let's connect the world first."





Sunbird will work over Wi-Fi and cellular networks although you could be hit with data usage if Wi-Fi is not available. The platform takes less than a minute to set up and you'll need less than 5 minutes to add iMessage to your Android phone. Since this will be a global platform, the app will also be available in Samsung's Galaxy App Store and Huawei's AppGallery.





It is important to know that a fake Sunbird app was discovered in the Google Play store. It contains adware and might have malicious code. Do not download it. All you can do with the legit Sunbird Messaging app is join the waitlist or by joining Sunbird Messaging's Discord you can install the Alpha app. It is important to know that a fake Sunbird app was discovered in the Google Play store. It contains adware and might have malicious code. Do not download it. All you can do with the legit Sunbird Messaging app is join the waitlist or by joining Sunbird Messaging's Discord you can install the Alpha app.





A unified inbox will give app users access to their WhatsApp, FB Messenger (Meta), SMS accounts. Eventually, support will be added allowing users to see their inboxes for Telegram, Discord, RCS, Slack, and more.







You might recall that last August Google tried to put pressure on Apple to support RCS through a marketing campaign. Nothing came of it on Apple's end.

If you're an Android user who is tired of being insulted in a group chat by iPhone users because your presence causes the text bubbles to turn green and downgrades the service from iMessage to SMS, pay attention to this. When Android users chatting via RCS (Rich Communication Service) allow an iPhone user to join the group, the same thing happens and the service is downgraded from RCS to SMS. Character limits return, image and video quality drops, read receipts and typing indicators are disabled.