iOS users spend more than double on subscriptions compared to Android users

iOS users spend more than double on subscriptions than Android users

Overall, the App Store sees the most money spent on apps and subscriptions, as well as in-app purchases, compared to Google. The record-high $13.5 billion spent us for the top 100 non-gaming subscriptions globally.







These are the global numbers. However, US numbers are not that different though. The report is also giving some information on US-only spending, and the App Store has recorded $6 billion, while the Google Play Store, $2.5 billion.











In terms of specific apps, Alphabet (Google's parent company) is at the top of the charts with YouTube on the App Store and Google One on the Google Play Store. According to the report, YouTube generated 1.2 billion globally and $566.5 million in the U.S., while Google One achieved $1.1 billion globally and $698 million in the U.S. in 2021.





