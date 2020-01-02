Android Apps Google

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Jan 02, 2020, 10:45 AM
For the next magic trick, Pixel handsets are making app icons disappear
According to Reddit posters (via 9to5Google) a strange new bug is affecting some Google Pixel handsets running Android 10. After installing the December Android security patch, app icons have been randomly disappearing from the Pixel Launcher leaving the name of the app on the screen. But since there is no name used for the five apps in the Favorites tray, icons missing there leave a completely blank spot. Just because an icon is gone doesn't mean that the app is uninstalled; tapping on the empty space will still open up the app selected.

The bug can not be replicated and the app icon affected often belongs to one of the last apps opened by the user. Complaints have been posted by individuals sporting a Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3a and both Pixel 4 models. We can report that this bug has not infected our Pixel 2 XL running Android 10 with the December security update installed.

If your Pixel app icons are ghosting your handset, you might want to reset the Pixel Launcher by wiping the data from it. Go to Settings > Apps & notifications > App info. Scroll down to Pixel Launcher and tap on it. You then choose Storage & cache > Clear storage. If the missing icons return, you're good to go. If not, you will have to rely on Google to push out an update. At this point, it is possible that the company is not even aware of this issue considering that it has not been a widespread problem.


One of the Redditors with this problem shared a video showing the bug in action. If your Pixel is acting up and making icons disappear, you can contact Google by going to Settings > Tips & support and select Phone or Chat.
MsPooks
Reply

1. MsPooks

Posts: 286; Member since: Jul 08, 2019

Mind boggling. Just mind boggling.

posted on 1 hour ago

Georgio
Reply

2. Georgio

Posts: 317; Member since: Nov 21, 2016

It's the beginning of the year and you don't have anything to write about? Just write some made up story, there are many trolls...

posted on 1 hour ago

