For the next magic trick, Pixel handsets are making app icons disappear

According to Reddit posters (via 9to5Google ) a strange new bug is affecting some Google Pixel handsets running Android 10. After installing the December Android security patch, app icons have been randomly disappearing from the Pixel Launcher leaving the name of the app on the screen. But since there is no name used for the five apps in the Favorites tray, icons missing there leave a completely blank spot. Just because an icon is gone doesn't mean that the app is uninstalled; tapping on the empty space will still open up the app selected.









If your Pixel app icons are ghosting your handset, you might want to reset the Pixel Launcher by wiping the data from it. Go to Settings > Apps & notifications > App info . Scroll down to Pixel Launcher and tap on it. You then choose Storage & cache > Clear storage . If the missing icons return, you're good to go. If not, you will have to rely on Google to push out an update. At this point, it is possible that the company is not even aware of this issue considering that it has not been a widespread problem.







