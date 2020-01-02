For the next magic trick, Pixel handsets are making app icons disappear
According to Reddit posters (via 9to5Google) a strange new bug is affecting some Google Pixel handsets running Android 10. After installing the December Android security patch, app icons have been randomly disappearing from the Pixel Launcher leaving the name of the app on the screen. But since there is no name used for the five apps in the Favorites tray, icons missing there leave a completely blank spot. Just because an icon is gone doesn't mean that the app is uninstalled; tapping on the empty space will still open up the app selected.
If your Pixel app icons are ghosting your handset, you might want to reset the Pixel Launcher by wiping the data from it. Go to Settings > Apps & notifications > App info. Scroll down to Pixel Launcher and tap on it. You then choose Storage & cache > Clear storage. If the missing icons return, you're good to go. If not, you will have to rely on Google to push out an update. At this point, it is possible that the company is not even aware of this issue considering that it has not been a widespread problem.
One of the Redditors with this problem shared a video showing the bug in action. If your Pixel is acting up and making icons disappear, you can contact Google by going to Settings > Tips & support and select Phone or Chat.
2 Comments
1. MsPooks
Posts: 286; Member since: Jul 08, 2019
posted on 1 hour ago 0
2. Georgio
Posts: 317; Member since: Nov 21, 2016
posted on 1 hour ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):