AnTuTu's top scoring handset is a gaming phone with a benchmark tally over 3 million

Once before it was officially introduced, and a second time after it became official, Nubia's RealMagic 10 Pro+ set a record on the AnTuTu benchmark app. After it was introduced, the gaming phone set a new record on AnTuTu. The first time through AnTuTu, the RedMagic 10 Pro+ tallied a score of 3,116,126. After the unveiling, the phone scored 3,102,960. Both times Nubia's gaming device topped the OnePlus 13's tally of 2,926,644 points.

Now I'd be the first to say that I'm getting older and this upcoming year will be my 16th writing for PhoneArena. That means I recall when AnTuTu scores weren't in the millions. For example, I found this story in the archives from 2017 when the Galaxy Note 8 scored 179,000 on the benchmark site topping the 205,000 score achieved by the Galaxy Note 8. This version of the Galaxy Note 8 was powered by the Snapdragon 835 application processor.

The RedMagic 10 Pro+ gaming phone  maintains its lead over the OnePlus 13 on AnTuTu. | Image credit-AnTuTu

The RedMagic 10 Pro+ is equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite which is all you need to know to figure out why the phone is such a record breaker. It also sports an active cooler keeping the powerful SoC from  overheating. The handset features UFS 4.1 Pro storage which is faster than the UFS 4.0 storage found on other flagship models. We might be able to determine how much the active cooling system contributed to the record since the Asus Rog Phone 9 Pro gaming phone will hit the market powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite without an active cooler.

The million dollar question is whether anyone uses these benchmark tests to help them determine which phone to purchase next. The Red Magic 10 Pro+ comes with either 16GB or 24 GB of very fast LPDDR5X RAM. 

Other phones near the top of the list include the Vivo X200 Pro powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, the Oppo Find X8 Pro and Find X8 both also featuring the Dimensity 9400 SoC, and the iQOO 13 powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

The RedMagic 10 Pro+ features a 6.85-inch AMOLED display with a 1216 x 2688 resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, 200 nits of peak brightness, and a 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite application processor (AP) under the hood with an Adreno 830 GPU. The AP carries a total of eight custom Oryon cores with two prime cores and six efficiency cores. And for now, it is enough to put the device at the top of the AnTuTu benchmark scoring system.
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

