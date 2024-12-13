Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Another Apple product’s production is shifting away from China

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Audio
An Apple store
Apple has been slowly moving its production away from China for a while now. India has been a big resource for the company and has begun producing iPhone models for the global market. Now the company is looking to shift production of its class-leading AirPods to the region as well.

A new factory near Hyderabad has already begun trial runs for the AirPods and is expected to enter the mass production stage early next year. Though China has been a massive boon to Apple’s business for a very long time, the cost of doing business with the country is becoming too much to bear.

Most troublesome is the U.S. taking stringent measures against the Chinese tech industry in the name of national security. This also includes president elect Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs which promise to make doing business with China extra difficult.

Apple’s shift away from Chinese production — using India and Vietnam mostly — is a stark contrast from a few years ago when Tim Cook defended choosing Chinese labor. AirPods are already manufactured in Vietnam to an extent and it’s good to see Apple expanding its production facilities. This move undoubtedly signals the end of AirPods production in China in the near future.

Video Thumbnail
Many iPhone 16 Pro Max units were assembled in India. | Video credit — Apple

The biggest hurdles to moving production away from China are cost and quality assurance. Opening up new factories in other countries is no cheap endeavor. Companies also have to weigh the cost of labor in the new country to Chinese labor which can often come out in favor of China.

The Chinese industry — as Cook explained — is very advanced. Apple can rest assured knowing that its devices will be manufactured up to the standards imposed by the company. Moving production to other countries often results in a drop in quality and a ton of stock going to waste until the manufacturing methods are perfected.

However, AirPods are much simpler devices than the iPhone. I’m positive that India should not have much trouble producing satisfactory units if it’s able to assemble the iPhone successfully. The AirPods are excellent earphones — especially considering that they’re consumer products — and Apple wouldn’t dare compromise on quality.

So no worries if your next pair of AirPods comes from India: you’ll still be getting some excellent audio gear.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson
T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem

Latest News

Save up to $850 on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with this flipping good Samsung offer
Save up to $850 on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with this flipping good Samsung offer
The speedy Pixel 7a is flying off the shelves like Santa's sleigh on Christmas Eve with this discount
The speedy Pixel 7a is flying off the shelves like Santa's sleigh on Christmas Eve with this discount
You'll be able to use TikTok on January 20 even if it gets banned on January 19: here's how
You'll be able to use TikTok on January 20 even if it gets banned on January 19: here's how
Amazon slashes the price of the compact Galaxy S24, making it even more irresistible
Amazon slashes the price of the compact Galaxy S24, making it even more irresistible
Using a Galaxy S25 will be like using a more practical version of iPhone 16 - and I love it
Using a Galaxy S25 will be like using a more practical version of iPhone 16 - and I love it
This could be your last chance to get a satin black Apple Watch Ultra 2 at a special Christmas price
This could be your last chance to get a satin black Apple Watch Ultra 2 at a special Christmas price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless