Another Apple product’s production is shifting away from China

Many iPhone 16 Pro Max units were assembled in India. | Video credit — Apple

The biggest hurdles to moving production away from China are cost and quality assurance. Opening up new factories in other countries is no cheap endeavor. Companies also have to weigh the cost of labor in the new country to Chinese labor which can often come out in favor of China.The Chinese industry — as Cook explained — is very advanced. Apple can rest assured knowing that its devices will be manufactured up to the standards imposed by the company. Moving production to other countries often results in a drop in quality and a ton of stock going to waste until the manufacturing methods are perfected.However, AirPods are much simpler devices than the iPhone. I’m positive that India should not have much trouble producing satisfactory units if it’s able to assemble the iPhone successfully. The AirPods are excellent earphones — especially considering that they’re consumer products — and Apple wouldn’t dare compromise on quality.So no worries if your next pair of AirPods comes from India: you’ll still be getting some excellent audio gear.