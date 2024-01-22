Don't try this at home: Anodizing the iPhone 15 Pro’s titanium frame and making it mighty cool
For better or worse, people – especially young people – don’t get along with the “Don’t try this at home” warning. As soon as they hear it, they stop whatever they’re doing at the moment and embark on an adventure that starts with them doing exactly what they’re not supposed to. Maybe not at home per se, but that’s irrelevant.
So, when iFixit’s latest piece says multiple times Don't try this at home, maybe it’s best to... – mild shock! – maybe it’s best to actually not try this at home.
In a nutshell, it’s about making the frame of the iPhone 15 Pro ultra cool without any cases, stickers and other dilettante methods and tools. Instead, iFixit’s article is about anodizing the titanium frame of the iPhone 15 Pro, because this is how one can create awesome colors and patterns!
Don’t be tempted to use an older iPhone Pro, because not all metals are as amenable to anodization – the process is incompatible. For example, the stainless steel frame used on previous iPhones can’t be anodized.
If treated correctly, the titanium frame of the iPhone 15 Pro gets a unique look with vibrant colors.
Again – do not try this at home. The whole process – in theory and in practice – is thoroughly explained in the blog article. The text involves words and terms like “refractive index”, “wavelength”, “phase shift”, “destructive interference”, and more.
One more thing: the anodization includes the use of acid.
There are some things that people absolutely should do at home if they feel like it – like repairing a smartphone. This is iFixit’s philosophy, after all – they help many people fix their broken electronic stuff and lead the Right to Repair movement.
What’s it all about?
Anodizing is an electrolytic process that grows a protective oxide layer on a metal surface. In simpler terms, the metal surface is corroded in a controlled manner and the layer of corrosion protects the underlying metal. The oxide layer is grown by submerging the part in an electrolyte bath and passing a current through it. Anodizing titanium grows a layer of titanium dioxide on the metal’s surface, which takes on a wide array of colors.
What do I get out of anodizing the iPhone 15 Pro?
Like this, as shown in the iFixit’s article:
Wow! How do I get that?
To stay safe, we worked in a well-ventilated area, donned goggles and a face shield, and wore two sets of nitrile gloves. Access to a supply of calcium gluconate gel is a must. In the event of skin exposure, the gel binds with the poisonous fluoride ion to neutralize it.
Things that are NOT allowed: