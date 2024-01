Don't try this at home: Anodizing the iPhone 15 Pro’s titanium frame and making it mighty cool

Don't try this at home

mild shock!

What’s it all about?

iPhone 15 Pro

What do I get out of anodizing the iPhone 15 Pro?

iPhone 15 Pro

Wow! How do I get that?

For better or worse, people – especially young people – don’t get along with the “Don’t try this at home” warning. As soon as they hear it, they stop whatever they’re doing at the moment and embark on an adventure that starts with them doing exactly what they’re not supposed to. Maybe not at home per se, but that’s irrelevant.There are some things that people absolutely should do at home if they feel like it – like repairing a smartphone. This is iFixit’s philosophy, after all – they help many people fix their broken electronic stuff and lead the Right to Repair movement.So, when iFixit’s latest piece says multiple times, maybe it’s best to... –– maybe it’s best to actually not try this at home.In a nutshell, it’s about making the frame of the iPhone 15 Pro ultra cool without any cases, stickers and other dilettante methods and tools. Instead, iFixit’s article is about anodizing the titanium frame of the, because this is how one can create awesome colors and patterns!Don’t be tempted to use an older iPhone Pro, because not all metals are as amenable to anodization – the process is incompatible. For example, the stainless steel frame used on previous iPhones can’t be anodized.If treated correctly, the titanium frame of thegets a unique look with vibrant colors.Like this, as shown in the iFixit’s article:Again – do not try this at home. The whole process – in theory and in practice – is thoroughly explained in the blog article. The text involves words and terms like “refractive index”, “wavelength”, “phase shift”, “destructive interference”, and more.One more thing: the anodization includes the use of acid.