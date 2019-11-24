Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Early Black Friday deals see Amazon offer big discounts on Anker wireless chargers and iPhone cables

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Nov 24, 2019, 2:33 AM
Anker is unsurprisingly at it again, kicking off the Black Friday festivities early after already selling a bunch of its high-quality, extremely well-reviewed, and incredibly cheap chargers and cables at even lower prices than usual earlier this week on Amazon for 24 hours only.
This time around, bargain hunters have a full 7 days to stock up on stocking stuffers ahead of Christmas, with discounts of up to 45 percent available on wireless chargers compatible with both iPhones and Android handsets, as well as charging cables made exclusively for "iDevice" use. Undoubtedly the most attractive products on sale right now on Amazon are the Anker PowerPort Wireless 5 Stand and PowerPort Wireless 5 Pad, even though their wireless charging speeds are not exactly unrivaled.

As the two names suggest, these bad boys can merely juice up your phone at a modest rate of 5 watts, nonetheless promising to do their job 10 percent faster than "other 5W wireless chargers" thanks to "highly efficient components and an advanced chipset." Even if you won't find that to be true in real life or you won't find the difference very significant, you'll most definitely find the PowerPort Wireless 5 Stand and PowerPort Wireless 5 Pad irresistibly priced after cuts of nearly $10 and $8 respectively, equating to around 45 percent off their MSRPs.

If instead you're looking for a reliable and affordable backup cord for your new or old iPhone, Anker naturally has your back with no less than four different color variants of its standard 6-foot Powerline II Lightning option, a single 3-foot hue, and two USB-C to Lightning flavors measuring 6 feet. We probably don't have to tell you the latter two options are ideal for fast charging in combination with a USB-C Power Delivery brick, going for up to 5 bucks less than usual, while the other cables are perfect if you're on a super-tight budget or if you own an iPhone model without rapid charging support, scoring discounts of anywhere between 12 and 38 percent. 

