Soundcore’s Anker Sport X10 earbuds are cheaper than ever on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Many of the Soundcore Anker earbuds and headphones have been on sale on Amazon in the last couple of days. Several models still are, but the discounts are much smaller than initially. Most of the Anker audio products are now getting $10-$15 discounts, but there’s one particular deal that’s still live.
Specifically designed for active people, the Anker Sport X10 earbuds feature rotatable over-ear hooks to provide both comfort and a secure fit. Furthermore, these earbuds are IPX7 certified, which makes them waterproof, at least on paper. Granted, the waterproofing effectiveness may reduce over time, they should withstand submersion in water at a maximum depth of 1 meter for up to 30 minutes when they’re brand-new.
As far as battery goes, just like most of the earbuds of this size, the Anker Sport X10 will provide up to 8 hours of playtime on a single charge, and up to 32 hours of extra power with the charging case. It’s also worth mentioning that the earbuds support fast charging, so a 10-minute charge should give you up to 2 hours of listening.
Keep in mind though that keeping ANC enabled will reduce battery life to just 6 hours of playtime on single charge and up to 24 hours with charging case.
The Anker Sport X10 might not be the best earbuds on the market, but they offer great value for the money. They typically sell for $80, which puts them in the lower-tier category pricewise, but thanks to this deal, you’ll be saving 30% on any of the three colors available: Black, Red, and White.
It’s not often that earbuds so cheap come with ANC (active noise cancelation), but the Anker Sport X10 do provide this feature too. The manufacturer also prides itself for adding a dynamic acoustic system that produces sound with twice as much bass than standard drivers thanks to the BassUp technology.
