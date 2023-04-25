Soundcore’s Anker Sport X10 earbuds are cheaper than ever on Amazon

soundcore by Anker Sport X10 True wireless Bluetooth sport earbuds, deep bass, IPX7 waterproof, sweatproof, fast charge $24 off (30%) Buy at Amazon

Specifically designed for active people, the Anker Sport X10 earbuds feature rotatable over-ear hooks to provide both comfort and a secure fit. Furthermore, these earbuds are IPX7 certified, which makes them waterproof, at least on paper. Granted, the waterproofing effectiveness may reduce over time, they should withstand submersion in water at a maximum depth of 1 meter for up to 30 minutes when they’re brand-new.It’s not often that earbuds so cheap come with ANC (active noise cancelation), but the Anker Sport X10 do provide this feature too. The manufacturer also prides itself for adding a dynamic acoustic system that produces sound with twice as much bass than standard drivers thanks to the BassUp technology.As far as battery goes, just like most of the earbuds of this size, the Anker Sport X10 will provide up to 8 hours of playtime on a single charge, and up to 32 hours of extra power with the charging case. It’s also worth mentioning that the earbuds support fast charging, so a 10-minute charge should give you up to 2 hours of listening.Keep in mind though that keeping ANC enabled will reduce battery life to just 6 hours of playtime on single charge and up to 24 hours with charging case.