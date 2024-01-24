Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $750 off the new device with a trade-in. As if that's not enough, there's a gift – a $100 eCert alongside your preorder.

Tired of lugging so many chargers? Save 22% on the Anker Prime 100W and go with only one charger on your next trip

Accessories Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Tired of lugging so many chargers? Save 22% on the Anker Prime 100W and go with only one charger on
As tech enthusiasts, we have many mobile devices that do an awesome job, but sadly need to be charged every once in a while. And, because of that, you probably have a separate charger for each device. A charger for your phone, a charger for your fancy smartwatch, a charger for your top-tier earbuds, etc.

There is nothing wrong with having a dedicated charger for each device; however, wouldn't it be easier to have one super-duper charger capable of charging a few of your devices simultaneously? Also, imagine the practicality of packing only one charging brick when it's time to hit the road for your next mountain trip!

But since there are so many chargers, you are probably wondering which one to go for. Well, during our deal hunting, we came across a sweet Amazon offer on the Anker Prime 100W, allowing you to snatch this capable charging brick for 22% off its price. Such a discount means you will save $19 if you take advantage of this deal.

Anker Prime 100W: Save 22%!

Get the Anker Prime 100W charger on Amazon for 22% off its price. This is an extremely portable charging brick capable of charging 3 devices simultaneously.
$19 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon


The Anker Prime 100W can fit in the palm of your hand, which means it's extremely portable, and you can easily carry it around in your backpack. Furthermore, the device is equipped with two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, allowing you to charge three devices simultaneously.

Moreover, the charging brick supports Apple's iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks as well as Samsung's Galaxy phones and tablets. You'll also be able to charge your smartwatch and earbuds. Also, the Anker Prime 100W is a GaN Wall Charger, which means it's constructed using gallium nitride and is more efficient. It can charge your devices faster than a regular charging brick.

With small proportions but incredible charging capabilities, the Anker Prime 100W is a must-have, especially if you travel a lot. So, tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and snatch your Anker Prime 100W at a discounted price now!

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

First camera samples with the Galaxy S24 Ultra: here's how they look next to S23 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max
First camera samples with the Galaxy S24 Ultra: here's how they look next to S23 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max
Samsung leaks its own Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra hours ahead of official launch event
Samsung leaks its own Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra hours ahead of official launch event
Galaxy S24 Ultra and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 get humbled by Galaxy S24 Plus in new test
Galaxy S24 Ultra and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 get humbled by Galaxy S24 Plus in new test
The vanilla Galaxy S23 with 256GB of storage is now irresistibly affordable on Walmart
The vanilla Galaxy S23 with 256GB of storage is now irresistibly affordable on Walmart
You can now snag the 64GB Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) for peanuts at the official retailer
You can now snag the 64GB Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) for peanuts at the official retailer
Apple cropped Vision Pro photos to remove key part
Apple cropped Vision Pro photos to remove key part

Latest News

Do you need the biggest phone for the best experience? Picking the right Galaxy S24 for you!
Do you need the biggest phone for the best experience? Picking the right Galaxy S24 for you!
Google, Netflix, and Spotify gang up on Apple Vision Pro to keep it niche, but why?
Google, Netflix, and Spotify gang up on Apple Vision Pro to keep it niche, but why?
The capable Galaxy A34 dips in price by £100 on Amazon UK
The capable Galaxy A34 dips in price by £100 on Amazon UK
Gorilla Glass Armor: What is it and how is it made?
Gorilla Glass Armor: What is it and how is it made?
Here’s what the champion OnePlus 12’s marrow looks like
Here’s what the champion OnePlus 12’s marrow looks like
Walmart is selling every single second-gen Apple Watch SE model at a solid $70 discount
Walmart is selling every single second-gen Apple Watch SE model at a solid $70 discount
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless