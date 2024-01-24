Tired of lugging so many chargers? Save 22% on the Anker Prime 100W and go with only one charger on your next trip





Anker Prime 100W: Save 22%! Get the Anker Prime 100W charger on Amazon for 22% off its price. This is an extremely portable charging brick capable of charging 3 devices simultaneously.



The Anker Prime 100W can fit in the palm of your hand, which means it's extremely portable, and you can easily carry it around in your backpack. Furthermore, the device is equipped with two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, allowing you to charge three devices simultaneously.



Moreover, the charging brick supports Apple's iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks as well as Samsung's Galaxy phones and tablets. You'll also be able to charge your smartwatch and earbuds. Also, the Anker Prime 100W is a GaN Wall Charger, which means it's constructed using gallium nitride and is more efficient. It can charge your devices faster than a regular charging brick.



As tech enthusiasts, we have many mobile devices that do an awesome job, but sadly need to be charged every once in a while. And, because of that, you probably have a separate charger for each device. A charger for your phone, a charger for your fancy smartwatch, a charger for your top-tier earbuds, etc.There is nothing wrong with having a dedicated charger for each device; however, wouldn't it be easier to have one super-duper charger capable of charging a few of your devices simultaneously? Also, imagine the practicality of packing only one charging brick when it's time to hit the road for your next mountain trip!But since there are so many chargers, you are probably wondering which one to go for. Well, during our deal hunting, we came across a sweet Amazon offer on the Anker Prime 100W, allowing you to snatch this capable charging brick for 22% off its price. Such a discount means you will save $19 if you take advantage of this deal.