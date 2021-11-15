New Anker accessory makes any case a MagSafe case

New Anker accessory makes any case a MagSafe case0
The latest accessory Anker has come up is the Anker 310 Magnetic Ring, which will turn any old phone case into a MagSafe-compatible case with a simple, flat magnetic strip you slap onto the outside of the case.
The new listing for the Anker 310 Magnetic Ring follows in the footsteps of Spigen's launch of a similar product, the OneTap MagSafe Metal Plate, which essentially does the same thing. Anker's version, as could be expected, is much more affordable, clocking in at under ten dollars—which makes sense if you're trying to save money by not buying a high-end MagSafe case in the first place.
And, surprisingly, the Magnetic Ring is reusable. The company says that even if you peel off the Magnetic Ring to put it on a different case, the adhesive will remain sticky and allow you to use it again and again.
Anker recommends that you use a phone case on the thinner side (less than 2 mm thick) with a flat surface for the best experience, as the Magnetic Ring simply sticks to the back to provide a magnetic surface and proper alignment for your wireless MagSafe charger.