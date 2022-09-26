 This Anker power bank can charge your phone, tablet, and laptop! PhoneArena exclusive discount inside - PhoneArena
This Anker power bank can charge your phone, tablet, and laptop! PhoneArena exclusive discount inside

Techies out there know that Anker makes some of the best power banks and the company recently debuted its latest portable battery — the 737 Power Bank. A 24,000 mAh beast that can even charge your laptop with its 140 W output — now, that’s a digital nomad’s dream!

In practical terms, this capacity is enough to recharge an M1 MacBook Air for a total of 1.3 times, an iPhone 13 for 4.9 times over, and a Galaxy S22 for 4.5 times, before the 737 runs out of juice.

Since we know that you, dear readers, love to keep your tech all charged up and ready to go, we negotiated a sweet deal with Anker to get a PhoneArena exclusive 15% off coupon code!

Anker 737 Power Bank, WAS $149.99, NOW $127.50

Use exclusive code PHONEARENA15 at checkout to get this special 15% off deal!
$22 off (15%)
$127 50
$149 99
Buy at Anker


The Anker 737 features two USB Type-C ports and one USB Type-A, so you can plug multiple devices at once. With just one laptop hooked to a USB C plug, you can get up to 140 W of power output from this cute battery. Plugging in extra devices will distribute power intelligently, thanks to Anker’s proprietary Power Delivery 3.1 tech.

And yeah, despite its capacity, the Anker 737 isn't that large — it measures at 6.13 x 2.15 x 1.95 in (155.7 x 54.6 x 49.5 mm) and weighs 22.22 oz (630 g), which should fit in pretty much any tech bag beyond a laptop sleeve.



Your devices will always get the optimum amount of juice — both to get topped up quickly, but also safely. The 737 Power Bank constantly monitors heat (up to 3 million readings per day!) to make sure that everything is running optimally.

A very handy display is here to show us all the stats that matter to us — how much power is left in the bank, how much longer it will have juice for (actively calculated, based on current usage), the current power output through every port, and the overall battery health.



Speaking of charging times — the 24,000 mAh capacity may sound daunting, but the Anker 737 Power Bank can go from 0% to 100% in 57 minutes! That’s faster than many other, much smaller battery packs.

Make sure to use our special discount code PHONEARENA15 to get 15% off on this useful power bank! Your cart should look something like this:


Not your shape and size? Having the right portable battery can be a lifesaver in today's digital world, so maybe take a gander at these power banks instead.
