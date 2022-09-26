This Anker power bank can charge your phone, tablet, and laptop! PhoneArena exclusive discount inside

In practical terms, this capacity is enough to recharge an M1 MacBook Air for a total of 1.3 times, an iPhone 13 for 4.9 times over, and a Galaxy S22 for 4.5 times, before the 737 runs out of juice.

Your devices will always get the optimum amount of juice — both to get topped up quickly, but also safely. The 737 Power Bank constantly monitors heat (up to 3 million readings per day!) to make sure that everything is running optimally.



A very handy display is here to show us all the stats that matter to us — how much power is left in the bank, how much longer it will have juice for (actively calculated, based on current usage), the current power output through every port, and the overall battery health.







Speaking of charging times — the 24,000 mAh capacity may sound daunting, but the Anker 737 Power Bank can go from 0% to 100% in 57 minutes! That’s faster than many other, much smaller battery packs.

And yeah, despite its capacity, the Anker 737 isn't that large — it measures at 6.13 x 2.15 x 1.95 in (155.7 x 54.6 x 49.5 mm) and weighs 22.22 oz (630 g), which should fit in pretty much any tech bag beyond a laptop sleeve.





Since we know that you, dear readers, love to keep your tech all charged up and ready to go, we negotiated a sweet deal with Anker to get a PhoneArena exclusive 15% off coupon code!The Anker 737 features two USB Type-C ports and one USB Type-A, so you can plug multiple devices at once. With just one laptop hooked to a USB C plug, you can get up to 140 W of power output from this cute battery. Plugging in extra devices will distribute power intelligently, thanks to Anker’s proprietary Power Delivery 3.1 tech.