Anker debuts a massive 24,000mAh power bank

You know what they say - bigger is better. At least that seems to be the logic that Anker has adopted with one of its latest products. The Anker 737 Power Bank (also dubbed as the PowerCore 24K) is the epitome of power on the go.



The power bank has a maximum capacity of 24,000mAh. For reference, this is enough to fully charge an iPhone 13 five times over. Of course, you will not be getting a 24K mAh battery to charge your smartphone alone. That is why the device comes with three ports, allowing you to charge multiple devices simultaneously.



The Anker 737 Power Bank can fully charge a 12.9” iPad Pro and still be left with about 30% capacity. What is most impressive, however, is that the PowerCore 24K can even be used to charge a laptop, because the power bank can facilitate charging speeds of up to 140W. This is enough to top up even powerhouse laptops such as the MacBook Pro 16”.



The power bank features Power Delivery 3.1, the most cutting edge bi-directional charging technology. This means that charging the power bank itself will also be a breeze. The gadget also comes with a sophisticated thermal monitoring system and PowerIQ 4.0 for maximum power efficiency.



The PowerCore 24K is compatible with a wide range of products (1000+) and comes equipped with a smart digital display, which shows the output and input power and estimated time for the portable charger to fully recharge.



There is a caveat, however. After all, if something sounds too good to be true, it probably isn’t. The Anker 737 Power Bank is, quite literally, a true power brick. It weighs a whopping 630g. It also does not come cheap - the PowerCore 24K comes at a $149.99 price tag.



True, you are getting quite a lot of bang for your buck, but this does not make the device any less costly. If you are still interested in buying the Anker 737 Power Bank you can do so by following the link below.



