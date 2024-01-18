This epic Anker 7-in-1 Charging Station deal helps you declutter your workstation on the cheap

Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone, save up to $870!
Like every tech enthusiast, you’ve probably accumulated a drawer full of chargers, cords, and charging pads by now. Well, if it’s any consolation, so have we. How to deal with all that clutter? Investing in a portable charger with multiple ports may help. Feeling interested already? Wait until you find out that Amazon is now selling a super versatile Anker 7-in-1 Charging Station at unbeatable prices!

How unbeatable? We’re glad you asked! At this very moment, this cool 100W USB-C charging station retails at 30% off at the e-commerce giant, landing it at its lowest price ever. With three AC outlets, two USB-C ports, and the same amount of USB-A connectors, it can make a worthwhile investment, especially now that it’s so affordable.

Having a versatile charging station like this one has plenty of advantages. Firstly, it’ll help you remember where you left all your gadgets. Needless to say, that can be a toughie when you have not just a phone but a pair of earbuds, a tablet, a smartwatch, a laptop, etc., at your disposal.

But why is this particular station a top-notch choice right now? Well, aside from the fact that it’s selling for peanuts at Amazon, it helps you enjoy some rather impressive charging speeds. With 100W capacity, this 7-in-1 charging station should be able to fill up the tank of your 16-inch MacBook Pro to 50% in just half an hour!

Aside from MacBooks, this bad boy also works with iPhones, Galaxy phones, charging cases, tablets, and more. What’s more, it doesn’t just help you get back online as soon as possible – the Anker charging station provides next-gen safety for your devices.

The manufacturer has integrated its proprietary ActiveShielf protection system. It works by monitoring temperature throughout the day to ensure your devices don’t overheat while charging! This feature can be particularly useful when you’re using multiple ports simultaneously.

