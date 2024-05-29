Android's Live Caption feature set to become more accessible with upcoming enhancements

Credit: Android Authority





While Google has yet to specify exactly how many lines can be displayed with the new grab bar, an image shared during their presentation at I/O suggests it could be up to four. Additionally, it's unclear whether the feature will be rolled out initially to Google's own Pixel devices or if it will be made available to all Android devices supporting Live Caption. Given that Live Caption is part of the Android System Intelligence app, which is available in two versions for device manufacturers, it's likely that many Android brands will also benefit from this update.