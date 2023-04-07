Update to Android's WhatsApp Beta app makes it easier to use

WhatsApp is making a change to its UI as it is in the process of disseminating an update to the Beta version of its Android app. As per WABetaInfo (via AndroidCentral ), WhatsApp is moving its navigation tabs (the ones on the top of the Android app that include Communities, Chats, Status, and Calls) to the bottom of the screen. This should make WhatsApp easier to use one-handed on large-screened devices. Moving elements to the bottom of the screen is what Samsung does with its One UI interface.





The new look is found in version 2.23.8.4 of the Android WhatsApp Beta app. To find out which version of WhatsApp you are using, open the app and tap the three-dot overflow menu icon on the right top of the screen. Go to Settings > Help > App info . Wouldn't you know it, the version of WhatsApp Beta on my Pixel 6 Pro is running version 2.23.8.3. Oh so close! Eventually, the feature will also be found on the public version of the app although it might take a few weeks before this happens.







With the navigation tabs on the bottom, the Android version of WhatsApp will match the iOS version of the messaging app. The WhatsApp iOS app already has the navigation tabs at the bottom of the screen. Moving the tabs to the bottom of the screen is something that Android WhatsApp users have been asking for and now WhatsApp is giving them what they want.









