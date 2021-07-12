Google Lens redesign allows analysis of items saved in camera roll

Google is redesigning the Google Lens app on Android that shifts the focus from the live viewfinder to screenshots and images found in the user's camera roll. Installing the Google Lens app from the Play Store gives these users a way to return to the live preview. Tap on the Google Lens icon from the homescreen and the top third of the screen will be made up of a feature called "Search with your camera" allowing Lens users to analyze what their camera sees.





And if you want Lens to analyze something from your camera roll, you can swipe down or tap to return to the Google Camera-related UI. With the latter, a preview of your camera roll will appear in the bottom-right corner. And as noted by 9to5Google , the bottom corners of the app are now curved to add a nice little touch to its design.





An epiphany caused Google to make the change in Lens' focus from live shots to the camera roll. While Lens had always put live analysis from the camera first, Google finally came to the conclusion that anything interesting found by Lens users in the real world would be photographed first before running it through Lens. While you can now take a picture through the image recognition app, previously this was not an option for users.





The update is surfacing on version 12.26 of the Google app after a server-side update. We should point out that the redesign, for now, is offered to Android users only. This means that iOS users will have to wait to receive it.

