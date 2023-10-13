Android working on a Quick Settings tile for swapping active SIM cards for data
Google is working on a useful feature for future Android versions. Swapping between two active SIM cards (or eSIM) will become easier and hassle free, reports 9to5Google.
Right now, if you want to switch between one SIM to another, like if you're traveling, or to switch back and forth takes some time. You need to open the Settings app, go to Network and Internet Settings, pick a SIM, then you need to set your preference for mobile data and/or calls.
In the future (it is unknown when, but hopefully the near future, all right) Android will have a new Quick Settings tile that lets you switch between active SIMs for data purposes quick and easy. Mishaal Rahman highlighted the comment on Twitter/X.
Android will make swapping active SIM or eSIM cards a Quick Settings thing
Right now, if you want to switch between one SIM to another, like if you're traveling, or to switch back and forth takes some time. You need to open the Settings app, go to Network and Internet Settings, pick a SIM, then you need to set your preference for mobile data and/or calls.
However, that's a hassle especially if you want things done quickly. And it becomes even more annoying if you're in a hurry. However, Google has taken the issue into account, and has confirmed in the Issue Tracker that it will be taken care of.
In the future (it is unknown when, but hopefully the near future, all right) Android will have a new Quick Settings tile that lets you switch between active SIMs for data purposes quick and easy. Mishaal Rahman highlighted the comment on Twitter/X.
Android may soon add a Quick Settings tile to change the current SIM used for data.— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) October 10, 2023
Currently, you have to go to Settings > Network & Internet > SIMs to switch SIMs.
User Sukumar Patel put in a request for this feature back in December 2022. Google just marked the issue as… pic.twitter.com/f6vXbMr9G5
It is possible that Android 14's QPR1 release may be a chance to give a shot to this opportunity and to try it out. Well, we can't confirm that though.
Things that are NOT allowed: