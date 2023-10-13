Android working on a Quick Settings tile for swapping active SIM cards for data

Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!

Android Software updates Google
Google is working on a useful feature for future Android versions. Swapping between two active SIM cards (or eSIM) will become easier and hassle free, reports 9to5Google.

Android will make swapping active SIM or eSIM cards a Quick Settings thing


Right now, if you want to switch between one SIM to another, like if you're traveling, or to switch back and forth takes some time. You need to open the Settings app, go to Network and Internet Settings, pick a SIM, then you need to set your preference for mobile data and/or calls.

However, that's a hassle especially if you want things done quickly. And it becomes even more annoying if you're in a hurry. However, Google has taken the issue into account, and has confirmed in the Issue Tracker that it will be taken care of.

In the future (it is unknown when, but hopefully the near future, all right) Android will have a new Quick Settings tile that lets you switch between active SIMs for data purposes quick and easy. Mishaal Rahman highlighted the comment on Twitter/X.



It is possible that Android 14's QPR1 release may be a chance to give a shot to this opportunity and to try it out. Well, we can't confirm that though.

