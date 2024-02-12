Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Android prepares for deeper integration: Sharing calls, hotspots, and more between devices

Software updates Google
Google is already shaping up an ecosystem similar to Apple's, connecting Android phones and Chromebooks for sharing internet access, notifications, and messaging apps through screen streaming. With an update to Google's cross-device services, users owning multiple Android devices, such as phones and tablets, could soon become part of this integrated experience.

Google's cross-device services let you easily move data across devices. Used for Chromebooks, it might soon work with Android devices, too. The Android expert AssembleDebug (via Android Police) spotted potential tighter integration for Android devices. By activating hidden flags, the tipster revealed a new setup screen, shedding light on how these services might work.


The setup allows linking devices signed in to your Google Account, enabling seamless sharing. Once grouped, sharing Wi-Fi passwords, hotspots, and moving video calls between devices becomes possible. What is more, Google also teases more features are on the way.

To avoid unintentional linking, manual confirmation is required for device groupings. By default, recent Android devices signed in will receive invitations, but you can opt out during the process. Toggles in the setup let you control shared features and remove individual devices from the group.

While the cross-device services interface is accessible with developer flags, official announcement and widespread rollout are still pending. Considering the successful demonstrations and the near completion of the interface, Google might unveil cross-device services soon, possibly in the March Feature Drop coming to eligible Pixel models.

Speaking of the March Feature Drop, several new features are set to come with it, including one that will allow Pixel users to switch Bluetooth devices without having to go into the Settings app.

