Android prepares for deeper integration: Sharing calls, hotspots, and more between devices

Cross Device Services in Google Play Services



✓ Call Cast

✓ Wifi Sharing

✓ Hotspot Sharing



Might be enabled in upcoming beta version of Play Services. Screenrecord is from version 24.06.12, enabled with a lot of flags.#Google#Androidpic.twitter.com/bvUbnYbB9d — AssembleDebug (@AssembleDebug) February 9, 2024







While the cross-device services interface is accessible with developer flags, official announcement and widespread rollout are still pending. Considering the successful demonstrations and the near completion of the interface, Google might unveil cross-device services soon, possibly in the March Feature Drop coming to eligible Pixel models.



Speaking of the March Feature Drop, Speaking of the March Feature Drop, several new features are set to come with it , including one that will allow Pixel users to switch Bluetooth devices without having to go into the Settings app.

The setup allows linking devices signed in to your Google Account, enabling seamless sharing. Once grouped, sharing Wi-Fi passwords, hotspots, and moving video calls between devices becomes possible. What is more, Google also teases more features are on the way.To avoid unintentional linking, manual confirmation is required for device groupings. By default, recent Android devices signed in will receive invitations, but you can opt out during the process. Toggles in the setup let you control shared features and remove individual devices from the group.