Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Accessories Android Apps Google Wearables

New redesign for Android Fast Pair is announced; connects handsets with over 100 Bluetooth accessories

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Apr 13, 2021, 7:37 PM
New redesign for Android Fast Pair is announced; connects handsets with over 100 Bluetooth accessories
Via a tweet sent today from the official Android Twitter page, the newly updated Android Fast Pair was officially announced. With an updated layout that is easier to use, Fast Pair quickly connects your Android handset with more than 100 compatible Bluetooth products from manufacturers like JBL audio and Sony Electronics. The process is as easy as tapping a big blue "Connect" button.

When pairing a Bluetooth device for the first time, you will see a large animation of the device being paired. The page gives the name of the product and which Google account it will be linked with. For example, Google shows how pairing the JBL Club Pro+ TWS might show on the screen that "this device will appear on devices linked with "JohnnyAppleseed @ Google.com"

After the pairing is completed, the screen will say, "Your device is connected." The previously used design, which happens to date back to the original first-generation wired Pixel Buds that were released in October 2017, was simply a notification that popped up at the top of the display. The new design is much more likely to catch the attention of Android users.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Best Buy — the best place to buy a OnePlus 9
Popular stories
Apple announces 'Spring Loaded' iPad Pro event for April 20th
Popular stories
Leaked iPhone 13 5G renders show off smaller notch, diagonal camera
Popular stories
Here's your first look at the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google deleted this Android app from the Play Store; you still need to delete it from your phone
Popular stories
Google Pixel Watch leaks in all its glory with circular display
Popular stories
T-Mobile's latest 'Un-carrier' move includes free 5G phones and unlimited plan upgrades for all
Popular stories
At least one million Verizon customers need to return this faulty device before it catches fire
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 11 Pro with extremely rare printing error on back sells for a premium price
Popular stories
Here's your first look at the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless