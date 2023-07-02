Google Maps turns previous Android Auto “issue” into a great feature
Great news for drivers as Google Maps’ latest update brings back a previous “issue” that made it possible to use the maps app on your smartphone and car display at the same time. This specific feature was originally added to the app early this year, but it was reportedly unintended behavior.
As such, Google “fixed” the issue removing the ability to use Maps on phone and car display simultaneously in a follow-up update. It took Google several months to figure out that what was deemed as a bug was actually a great feature that should have been available for Android Auto users a long time ago.
If you’re still getting the “Your phone can’t display Google Maps while Android Auto is running” message, it means the feature has yet made it to your device yet. It’s unclear why Google decided to restrict Android Auto users to either having Maps shown on their phones or car display, but it might have to do with safety concerns.
However, using Google Maps for navigation on an Android phone provides more information, thus requiring more attention from the driver. That was probably one of the reasons that Google decided not to allow Google Maps to run at the same time on Android Auto and Android phones, but that seems to have change as the search giant accepted the fact that drivers may be helped with navigation by their companions.
As such, Google “fixed” the issue removing the ability to use Maps on phone and car display simultaneously in a follow-up update. It took Google several months to figure out that what was deemed as a bug was actually a great feature that should have been available for Android Auto users a long time ago.
That being said, it looks like Google Maps users can finally use the app on Android Auto and their Android smartphones, at least according to the latest reports coming from Reddit users (via Android Police).
If you’re still getting the “Your phone can’t display Google Maps while Android Auto is running” message, it means the feature has yet made it to your device yet. It’s unclear why Google decided to restrict Android Auto users to either having Maps shown on their phones or car display, but it might have to do with safety concerns.
As many of you probably know already, Android Auto provides minimal information on the car display such as turn-by-turn navigation, distance remaining (ETA), and music controls. Google wanted Android Auto users to focus on driving rather than what’s on their car display, hence the not so many details offered.
However, using Google Maps for navigation on an Android phone provides more information, thus requiring more attention from the driver. That was probably one of the reasons that Google decided not to allow Google Maps to run at the same time on Android Auto and Android phones, but that seems to have change as the search giant accepted the fact that drivers may be helped with navigation by their companions.
Things that are NOT allowed: