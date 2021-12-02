Dual-SIM support coming to Android Auto with new update (finally!)0
The new update to the popular app for cars now brings a pop-up window that lets you choose which SIM you want to make a call from. Before the new update, Android Auto would use your default SIM to start a call even if your phone had dual SIM support.
Back in September, Google announced that the dual SIM support feature will be coming to Android Auto. Only now is the feature finally making its way to users. This new feature comes with Android Auto app version 7.1.614554. The version should be available in the Google Play Store.
Google has managed to make Android Auto the preferred choice for drivers: the search giant is claiming there are over 100 million cars using Android Auto wirelessly right now. These numbers only concern vehicles that come with such capabilities from the factory and in reality, this figure may be even higher from upgrades that come with support for wireless connectivity.