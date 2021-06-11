Android Auto not working with your car radio? Here's a fix...
How to fix Android Auto car radio not working
- Go to Settings>App management on your phone.
- Search for the Google app.
- Tap on the dots at the top right corner.
- Pick Uninstall updates.
The issues seem to be connected Google Assistant which is in turn managed by the Google app, an Android Auto support thread found out, and the updates for Assistant are actually going through the Google App.
Uninstalling the latest update seems to revert Assistant back to its jolly self when it wasn't constantly searching for and reverting to a media app with Internet connection which is where Android Auto struggles stemmed from. Not an ideal solution, but should do for the time being until Google finally pays attention to its car infotainment efforts.