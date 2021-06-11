$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Android How-to

Android Auto not working with your car radio? Here's a fix...

Daniel Petrov
By Daniel Petrov
Jun 11, 2021, 10:07 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Android Auto not working with your car radio? Here's a solution
If you've never used Android Auto, you can call yourself lucky, as listening to radio in your car and using Android Auto at the same time have been near-impossible for a good while now. The radio stations kept disconnecting as Android Auto kept searching for media-streaming apps connected to the Internet by default each time you launched it. 

Going back to the radio station that was playing is an exercise in futility, too, as a few minutes later Android Auto keeps reverting to its own connected media app. It's not all fun and roses as Google tries to convince in this Android Auto preview on the fresh electric BMW iX.


How to fix Android Auto car radio not working

  1. Go to Settings>App management on your phone.
  2. Search for the Google app.
  3. Tap on the dots at the top right corner.
  4. Pick Uninstall updates.


The issues seem to be connected Google Assistant which is in turn managed by the Google app, an Android Auto support thread found out, and the updates for Assistant are actually going through the Google App. 

Uninstalling the latest update seems to revert Assistant back to its jolly self when it wasn't constantly searching for and reverting to a media app with Internet connection which is where Android Auto struggles stemmed from. Not an ideal solution, but should do for the time being until Google finally pays attention to its car infotainment efforts.


