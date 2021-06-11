Android Auto not working with your car radio? Here's a fix...

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Going back to the radio station that was playing is an exercise in futility, too, as a few minutes later Android Auto keeps reverting to its own connected media app. It's not all fun and roses as Google tries to convince in this Android Auto preview on the fresh electric BMW iX.









How to fix Android Auto car radio not working





Go to Settings>App management on your phone. Search for the Google app. Tap on the dots at the top right corner. Pick Uninstall updates.

The issues seem to be connected Google Assistant which is in turn managed by the Google app, an Android Auto support thread found out, and the updates for Assistant are actually going through the Google App.





Uninstalling the latest update seems to revert Assistant back to its jolly self when it wasn't constantly searching for and reverting to a media app with Internet connection which is where Android Auto struggles stemmed from. Not an ideal solution, but should do for the time being until Google finally pays attention to its car infotainment efforts.









