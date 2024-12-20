Android 16 introduces new tools to control AI text generation in apps

Fine-tuning where AI is allowed

The WritingTools API consists of two new methods—isWritingToolsEnabled() and setWritingToolsEnabled()—which apps can use to control whether AI tools, such as those in Gboard, can interact with text fields.

Beyond WritingTools: What’s new in Android 16 DP2

Better haptic controls for apps to fine-tune vibration feedback.

Searchable cloud media items in the photo picker.

An adaptive refresh rate API for smoother and more energy-efficient displays.

While this API gives apps more control, it’s not a perfect solution. As Rahman notes, users could easily bypass these restrictions by generating AI-written text in one app and pasting it into a restricted field. Additionally, the success of this feature hinges on keyboard developers implementing it properly, as compliance isn’t enforceable at the system level.The WritingTools API is just one of many features Google is testing in Android 16 Developer Preview 2. Other additions include:While these features expand Android’s capabilities, the WritingTools API stands out as a response to the growing influence of AI in everyday tech use — something we expect to see more of in the coming year.Android 16’s WritingTools API underscores Google’s recognition of the need for thoughtful AI integration. By giving apps the ability to disable AI tools in specific contexts, Google is striking a balance between innovation and practicality.As more information emerges about Android 16, it will be interesting to see how this feature evolves and whether it paves the way for further AI-related controls in the future. For now, developers and users alike can look forward to a more refined approach to AI writing tools on Android.