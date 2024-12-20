Android 16 introduces new tools to control AI text generation in apps

Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Google is taking a step forward in AI management with the upcoming Android 16, giving app developers the ability to restrict where AI writing tools can be used.

Through the new WritingTools API, apps will gain control over whether generative AI features, such as those found in Gboard, are allowed to modify text in specific fields. First reported by Mishaal Rahman, this change reflects Google’s focus on creating a more tailored and secure experience for both developers and users.

Fine-tuning where AI is allowed


The WritingTools API consists of two new methods—isWritingToolsEnabled() and setWritingToolsEnabled()—which apps can use to control whether AI tools, such as those in Gboard, can interact with text fields.

By default, AI writing tools are enabled, but apps can opt out for specific use cases. Google highlights examples like password fields, email addresses, or numerical input, where rewriting or AI intervention might not make sense.

This level of control could address inconsistencies among Android keyboard apps. While Google’s Gboard already restricts AI tools in fields like passwords, not all third-party keyboards follow the same logic. The WritingTools API creates a framework that could standardize this behavior across apps and keyboards, provided the keyboard apps respect these new instructions.

AI tools in Android: A closer look


With AI becoming a cornerstone of modern tech, Android keyboards have integrated advanced features to improve user experience. Gboard, for instance, offers an AI-powered proofreading tool on Pixel devices that can correct grammar, punctuation, and spelling in real-time. However, these tools can sometimes feel intrusive or unnecessary in certain contexts, such as secure fields or structured data entry.

The new API ensures developers can define when and where AI tools are appropriate, reducing the chances of mishaps, such as AI rewriting data in sensitive fields.

While this API gives apps more control, it’s not a perfect solution. As Rahman notes, users could easily bypass these restrictions by generating AI-written text in one app and pasting it into a restricted field. Additionally, the success of this feature hinges on keyboard developers implementing it properly, as compliance isn’t enforceable at the system level.

Beyond WritingTools: What’s new in Android 16 DP2


The WritingTools API is just one of many features Google is testing in Android 16 Developer Preview 2. Other additions include:
  • Better haptic controls for apps to fine-tune vibration feedback.
  • Searchable cloud media items in the photo picker.
  • An adaptive refresh rate API for smoother and more energy-efficient displays.

While these features expand Android’s capabilities, the WritingTools API stands out as a response to the growing influence of AI in everyday tech use — something we expect to see more of in the coming year.

Android 16’s WritingTools API underscores Google’s recognition of the need for thoughtful AI integration. By giving apps the ability to disable AI tools in specific contexts, Google is striking a balance between innovation and practicality.

As more information emerges about Android 16, it will be interesting to see how this feature evolves and whether it paves the way for further AI-related controls in the future. For now, developers and users alike can look forward to a more refined approach to AI writing tools on Android.
Aleksandar Anastasov
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

