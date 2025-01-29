Android 16 may finally give you that option that forces all apps to go dark
According to a new report, it looks like Google is once again working on a feature that could force all apps to go dark, even if they don't have a built-in dark theme. This is great news for people who prefer dark themes, which can be easier on the eyes, especially at night.
This isn't the first time we've heard about this feature. It was first spotted in Android 15, but it never made it to the stable release. However, it made a reappearance in the code of the current Android 16 Beta 1 that dropped last week. The fact that it's still in development, at this point suggests that Google is serious about making it happen.
The feature, called "make more apps dark", was recently spotted in Android 16 Beta 1, hidden in Settings > Display & touch > Dark theme, and it works by automatically converting light-themed apps to dark theme. This iteration is different from the existing "override force-dark" toggle found in the Developer Options of most Android devices. That toggle simply inverts the colors of an app, which can sometimes lead to display issues. The "make more apps dark" feature, on the other hand, seems to use a more intelligent method of choosing which elements to change.
Image credit — Android Authority
This news has, of course, made many Android users happy. It seems like people have been wanting a universal dark mode option for a long time, and Google might finally be delivering. However, on the developer side, that are still concerns that forcing a dark theme on apps that weren't designed for it could lead to some unexpected display issues or conflicts with their intended design aesthetics. It'll be interesting to see how Google addresses these concerns, if they decide to move forward with the feature.
It's still unclear when or if this feature will launch, but it's possible that Google could roll it out in the upcoming stable release of Android 16. If it does, it could be a major benefit for users who prefer dark themes. I know I'm definitely keeping my eye on this one, as I think it would make my phone a lot more comfortable to use at night.
