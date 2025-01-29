Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

Android 16 may finally give you that option that forces all apps to go dark

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Header image with the Android 16 logo
According to a new report, it looks like Google is once again working on a feature that could force all apps to go dark, even if they don't have a built-in dark theme. This is great news for people who prefer dark themes, which can be easier on the eyes, especially at night.

This isn't the first time we've heard about this feature. It was first spotted in Android 15, but it never made it to the stable release. However, it made a reappearance in the code of the current Android 16 Beta 1 that dropped last week. The fact that it's still in development, at this point suggests that Google is serious about making it happen.

The feature, called "make more apps dark", was recently spotted in Android 16 Beta 1, hidden in Settings > Display & touch > Dark theme, and it works by automatically converting light-themed apps to dark theme. This iteration is different from the existing "override force-dark" toggle found in the Developer Options of most Android devices. That toggle simply inverts the colors of an app, which can sometimes lead to display issues. The "make more apps dark" feature, on the other hand, seems to use a more intelligent method of choosing which elements to change.

The &quot;. | Image credit — Android Authority - Android 16 may finally give you that option that forces all apps to go dark
The ". | Image credit — Android Authority


This news has, of course, made many Android users happy. It seems like people have been wanting a universal dark mode option for a long time, and Google might finally be delivering. However, on the developer side, that are still concerns that forcing a dark theme on apps that weren't designed for it could lead to some unexpected display issues or conflicts with their intended design aesthetics. It'll be interesting to see how Google addresses these concerns, if they decide to move forward with the feature.

It's still unclear when or if this feature will launch, but it's possible that Google could roll it out in the upcoming stable release of Android 16. If it does, it could be a major benefit for users who prefer dark themes. I know I'm definitely keeping my eye on this one, as I think it would make my phone a lot more comfortable to use at night.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile's insane Galaxy S25+ launch deal makes the phone free with broken trade-ins
T-Mobile's insane Galaxy S25+ launch deal makes the phone free with broken trade-ins
Google Messages now makes it easier to see if you have been left on read
Google Messages now makes it easier to see if you have been left on read
First impressions of T-Mobile satellite service shared by iPhone and Samsung users
First impressions of T-Mobile satellite service shared by iPhone and Samsung users
iPhone SE 4 shown off clear as day in new leaked video
iPhone SE 4 shown off clear as day in new leaked video
Elon Musk announces when T-Mobile satellite beta will begin
Elon Musk announces when T-Mobile satellite beta will begin
Second Verizon price hike announced in less than a month
Second Verizon price hike announced in less than a month

Latest News

Instagram rolls out more actionable insights for its Creators
Instagram rolls out more actionable insights for its Creators
China's DeepSeek is cheaper than ChatGPT but accuracy tests show you get what you pay for
China's DeepSeek is cheaper than ChatGPT but accuracy tests show you get what you pay for
Google Meet rolls out the ability to change the meeting layout
Google Meet rolls out the ability to change the meeting layout
DirecTV customers get access to MLS Season Pass for the first time
DirecTV customers get access to MLS Season Pass for the first time
Google Play chief discusses 2024 milestones and future focus on security and store discovery
Google Play chief discusses 2024 milestones and future focus on security and store discovery
T-Mobile and Metro customers are getting MLS Season Pass for free
T-Mobile and Metro customers are getting MLS Season Pass for free
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless