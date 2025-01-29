Android 16 may finally give you that option that forces all apps to go dark





This news has, of course, made many Android users happy. It seems like people have been wanting a universal dark mode option for a long time, and Google might finally be delivering. However, on the developer side, that are still concerns that forcing a dark theme on apps that weren't designed for it could lead to some unexpected display issues or conflicts with their intended design aesthetics. It'll be interesting to see how Google addresses these concerns, if they decide to move forward with the feature.



It's still unclear when or if this feature will launch, but it's possible that Google could roll it out in the upcoming stable release of Android 16. If it does, it could be a major benefit for users who prefer dark themes. I know I'm definitely keeping my eye on this one, as I think it would make my phone a lot more comfortable to use at night.