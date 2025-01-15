Android 16 Developer Beta reveals volume panel and slider UI redesign



The volume slider itself is also getting a makeover. It will have a less rounded appearance with a thin rectangular handle. The icon showing the current volume stream will be positioned at the bottom of the slider instead of the top. The three dots that open the full volume panel will also be smaller.

While these changes might sound good on paper, I'm not convinced they're an improvement. The new design seems to stray from the distinctive Pixel design language that we've come to expect from Google. The thinner sliders and minimalist aesthetic feel somewhat generic and lack the distinctive appeal of the current design.One of the strengths of Material Design has been its ability to create a visually engaging and playful experience. The current volume controls, with their chunky sliders and bold colors, embody this philosophy. The new design, in my opinion, loses some of that personality.Of course, these changes aren't set in stone, and Google might ultimately decide to go in a different direction with the final design. We'll have to wait and see what the upcoming Android preview builds reveal. But for now, I'm holding out hope that Google reconsiders this new approach and delivers a design that truly complements the Pixel's unique identity.