Android 16 Developer Beta reveals volume panel and slider UI redesign

Illustration with the Android bot
Google seems to be preparing a fresh coat of paint for the volume controls in Android 16, the next major version of its mobile operating system. This update aims to simplify the user interface, making it cleaner and more in line with Google's Material Design 3 guidelines. However, I'm not so sure that I'm on board with this new direction.

The current Android 15 volume panel features thick, pill-shaped sliders that some users find a bit clunky. Google seems to be moving away from this design in Android 16, as found by tinkering with the code on Android 15 Developer Preview 2. The images from this change show a shift towards thinner, continuous sliders with more defined handles.

This new design is supposedly intended to give users more precise control when adjusting volume levels. The idea is that the thinner sliders offer a greater degree of visual granularity, allowing for more accurate adjustments. Whether this actually improves the user experience remains to be seen, but it's clear that Google is experimenting with different approaches to volume control in Android 16.

The volume slider itself is also getting a makeover. It will have a less rounded appearance with a thin rectangular handle. The icon showing the current volume stream will be positioned at the bottom of the slider instead of the top. The three dots that open the full volume panel will also be smaller.



While these changes might sound good on paper, I'm not convinced they're an improvement. The new design seems to stray from the distinctive Pixel design language that we've come to expect from Google. The thinner sliders and minimalist aesthetic feel somewhat generic and lack the distinctive appeal of the current design.

One of the strengths of Material Design has been its ability to create a visually engaging and playful experience. The current volume controls, with their chunky sliders and bold colors, embody this philosophy. The new design, in my opinion, loses some of that personality.

Of course, these changes aren't set in stone, and Google might ultimately decide to go in a different direction with the final design. We'll have to wait and see what the upcoming Android preview builds reveal. But for now, I'm holding out hope that Google reconsiders this new approach and delivers a design that truly complements the Pixel's unique identity.
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

