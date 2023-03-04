Android 15 will be a plain vanilla release

Remember when each Android build was known more by its dessert-based nickname than its build number? Those were exciting times when we wrote about Froyo, Cupcake, KitKat, and Jelly Bean. While Google stopped making a big deal about the dessert nicknames after Android 9 (which was Pie), internally the dessert names kept coming.







Remember that the dessert selected had to start with the letter that represented that year's Android release. For example, when Android 1.5 was released in April 2009, it was the third major release of the operating system which means that it was also known as Android "C." So the dessert nickname for that build was Cupcake. The following release, Android 1.6, was also known as Android "D" allowing Google to tack on the Donut nickname.





Let's review the history of the Android dessert nicknames:



