Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector’s book for phone enthusiasts
PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector’s book for phone enthusiasts

Android 15 might let you control your phone's audio output right from your Pixel Watch

By
0comments
Android Google
Android 15 might let you control your phone's audio output right from your Pixel Watch
Android users with Wear OS smartwatches commonly use their watch to control the phone's audio – for example, playing and pausing videos. However, if you want to switch your phone's audio output to a different device – say, from your phone's speaker to headphones, you currently need to make that change on the phone itself. However, recent code changes suggest this may change with the upcoming Android 15 update.

Typically, when you pair an Android phone with a Wear OS watch, you install a companion app. This app syncs your phone with your smartwatch and requests a range of permissions to access things like notifications, calls, and text messages.

Now, code changes discovered by Android Authority propose that companion apps targeting Android 15 can request a new permission called MEDIA_ROUTING_CONTROL. This permission gives the app (and connected smartwatch) the ability to change your phone's audio output destination on the fly, even for audio originating from a different app.

According to code changes spotted by Android Authority, companion apps targeting Android 15 can request a new permission called MEDIA_ROUTING_CONTROL. This permission will give the app (and therefore your smartwatch) the power to change where your phone outputs audio, even if it's coming from a different app.

Android 15 might let you control your phone&#039;s audio output right from your Pixel Watch
Permissions dialog for the watch device profile | Credit: Android Authority

This offers a greater level of convenience. Imagine you're watching a video on your phone with the sound playing through the speaker. If you want to switch to headphones, you'd be able to do it from your watch without interrupting the video. Similarly, if you're listening to music on your phone in the kitchen, but want to seamlessly transfer it to a smart speaker in the living room, a few taps on your watch could handle the switch.

Recommended Stories
While we're unsure of the exact Wear OS devices that will support this, updates will likely be necessary for both your smartwatch and the companion app. Google hasn't mentioned this functionality for its Pixel Watch 2 or the original Pixel watch, but the company might be working on it behind the scenes.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple warns iPhone users about overnight iPhone charging
Apple warns iPhone users about overnight iPhone charging
Next time you contact T-Mobile, you'll probably be assisted by an employee with 'superpowers'
Next time you contact T-Mobile, you'll probably be assisted by an employee with 'superpowers'
T-Mobile may raise 'older rate' plan prices in June
T-Mobile may raise 'older rate' plan prices in June
Verizon customers need to be on red alert as a phishing campaign aims to steal their money
Verizon customers need to be on red alert as a phishing campaign aims to steal their money
Samsung's killer Galaxy Watch 6 Classic trade-in deal comes just in time for Mother's Day
Samsung's killer Galaxy Watch 6 Classic trade-in deal comes just in time for Mother's Day
T-Mobile is now going to dictate where you can use its 5G internet
T-Mobile is now going to dictate where you can use its 5G internet

Latest News

The way you handle your iPhone apps could be hurting battery life and performance
The way you handle your iPhone apps could be hurting battery life and performance
HTC could launch another mid-range smartphone this summer
HTC could launch another mid-range smartphone this summer
Keyboard apps used by one billion users found to have a flaw that exposes keystrokes
Keyboard apps used by one billion users found to have a flaw that exposes keystrokes
Major leak reveals images, video, release date of Apple's new Beats Solo Buds and Beats Solo 4
Major leak reveals images, video, release date of Apple's new Beats Solo Buds and Beats Solo 4
OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE4 Lite key specs leaked
OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE4 Lite key specs leaked
Apple removes three apps from App Store that claimed in ads they could create AI porn
Apple removes three apps from App Store that claimed in ads they could create AI porn
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless