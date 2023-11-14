Android 14 storage bug fix now available as a separate tool for Pixel devices stuck in reboot loop



Android 14 has not had the smoothest rollout on some Google Pixel devices. Since updating, some users began to experience storage issues on Tensor-powered Pixels such as the has not had the smoothest rollout on some Google Pixel devices. Since updating, some users began to experience storage issues on Tensor-powered Pixels such as the Pixel 6 and newer, a serious issue that Google acknowledged and then later issued a "test" fix for right before rolling out a general fix with the November security patch

The storage issue involved a The storage issue involved a nasty bug that presented a "Download failed" or "Device out of storage" error anytime a user tries to take a picture, access a file, or install and uninstall apps. This only happened when there were additional user profiles set up on the device, with the storage issue mostly affecting the secondary accounts and not the primary one. Furthermore, this caused many of the affected devices to be stuck in a reboot loop, effectively rendering the device unusable.



The original "test" fix seemed to address these issue, however, it was not pushed to all devices and required users to sign up to test the fix via a Google Form. The test appeared to be successful because in just a few days later, the November patch became available as the fix. However, for devices that were stuck constantly rebooting, this did not constitute a solution as they were not able to install any updates before the phone rebooted again. It was a lose-lose situation.





Now, Google is opting to crank things up and fix this issue once and for all by Now, Google is opting to crank things up and fix this issue once and for all by repackaging the test fix and publishing under what the company is calling a "specialized solution" via the Pixel Repair Tool. This solution will help users recover partial data for devices that are repeatedly rebooting, and thus allow them to receive the official November system update which should be the final fix.





The company states that you could either work with Pixel Support to get assistance with the install or choose to repair your Pixel yourself by visiting the Pixel Repair Tool website for your respective carrier. The website has instructions on how to repair your phone.









However, if are one of the users that previously submitted the Google form to receive the test fix with the November Update, you will receive an email from Pixel Support this week with instructions on how to recover your data. The process is the exact same as the specialized solution available through the repair tool.