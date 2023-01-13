Reserve the new Samsung flagship!
Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 now!
Don't miss your chance to reserve a Galaxy S23 early with a discount.

Android 13 QPR2 Beta may add the ability to change Pixel lockscreen shortcuts

Android Google
1
Android 13 QPR2 Beta may add the ability to change Pixel lockscreen shortcuts
While the two lockscreen shortcuts on Pixel phones are currently hardcoded to open Google Wallet and Home, Android 13 QPR2 hints at potential work on allowing users to customize this.

Currently, the Pixel lockscreen allows for two shortcuts: Google Home and Google Wallet. You can rapidly turn devices on and off from the bottom left, and you can also rearrange the order of the smart home tiles you've chosen to display. The ability to "manage external devices without unlocking" was an additional feature that was added later with Android 13.

Google Wallet as your second option is located on the bottom right. This shortcut was recently updated on the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro so that launching the Google Wallet app takes only a single tap. If you have an older Pixel phone, the Cards & Passes app will open as a middle screen and immediately load your card carousel. Both of these shortcuts, however, are set in stone and cannot be changed.


Luckily, there is code present in Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 (via 9to5Google) that suggests this might be changing. The specific code alludes to the following apps as the options that will be available as lockscreen shortcuts: Home, Wallet, a flashlight, a camera, or a QR code scanner.
 
<string name=”lockscreen_quick_affordances_title”>Shortcuts</string>

<string name=”keyguard_affordance_enablement_dialog_message”>
To add the jpg app as a shortcut, make sure</string>

<string name=”keyguard_slot_name_bottom_start”>Left button</string>

<string name=”keyguard_slot_name_bottom_end”>Right button</string>

Currently, both Samsung and the Nothing Phone (in beta) allow you to choose any app as a shortcut on the lockscreen. Considering this, it is a smart move on Google's part to allow this bit of customization on Pixel devices, even if the implementation won't be exactly the same. In another string of code, it was found that Google will be requiring to "Press and hold to activate" these shortcuts instead of just tapping on them. This is probably done to avoid accidental touches when the phone is in a purse or a pocket.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Microsoft seemingly ends production on Surface Duo 2 and it's no longer available new
Microsoft seemingly ends production on Surface Duo 2 and it's no longer available new
“Boringly perfect” Galaxy S23 proves this is Samsung's Apple-style upgrade - a blessing in disguise?
“Boringly perfect” Galaxy S23 proves this is Samsung's Apple-style upgrade - a blessing in disguise?
Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory
Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
These are most likely the final Galaxy S23 series colors, storage, and memory options
These are most likely the final Galaxy S23 series colors, storage, and memory options
More info about Samsung's dedicated chip for Galaxy handsets is coming soon
More info about Samsung's dedicated chip for Galaxy handsets is coming soon

Popular stories

Samsung inadvertently reveals Galaxy S23 release date and preorder gift
Samsung inadvertently reveals Galaxy S23 release date and preorder gift
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder reservations are live, score an S23 Ultra deal!
Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder reservations are live, score an S23 Ultra deal!
Samsung's jumbo-sized Galaxy Tab S7+ is A LOT of tablet for this super-low price
Samsung's jumbo-sized Galaxy Tab S7+ is A LOT of tablet for this super-low price
Apple's 2021 iPad Pro 12.9 beast is on sale at a huge $400 discount with 5G and 512GB storage
Apple's 2021 iPad Pro 12.9 beast is on sale at a huge $400 discount with 5G and 512GB storage
Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory
Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless