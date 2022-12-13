Android 13 now supports Chromecast in Output Switcher for YouTube Music
When the original Output Switcher function was released with Android 11, it let you quickly switch between devices paired with your phone, such as wireless headphones and Bluetooth speakers. With Android 13, however, this is finally expanding to include Google’s Chromecast offering, as reported by 9to5 Google.
Now, for those of you who aren’t familiar with Chromecast, it’s basically a smart gadget that goes into your TV’s HDMI port and allows you to stream content from your smartphone or PC to it. Some TVs even come with Chromecast capabilities built in, so being able to directly output to your TV is going to have a big impact.
Reportedly, a Pixel 7 device running a stable release of Android 13 QPR1 (quarterly platform release) — an official update with tons of bug fixes, improvements and optimizations — started picking up a Chromecast device among other paired devices for streaming from YouTube Music.
But what does it actually mean for you? It means that in the foreseeable future, you will be able to seamlessly switch playback between an even larger list of devices, not limited to only earbuds and portable speakers.
The Chromecast device is included in the Output Switcher list, as per 9to5 Google’s screenshot.
Now, the keyword here is support. As of now, only one smartphone has shown the capability to detect Chromecast devices, and it was only while using YouTube Music. While this does mean that the feature is likely to see a wide release soon, it does also mean that a wider range of app support is required too.
An important note here is that the QPR1 update is currently only available to Google’s line of phones, such as the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. However, with time, it will become available to other Android smartphones too.
It is going to take a while before all Android phones receive the Output Switcher option to stream to Chromecast. We hope that as that time passes, we will see more streaming apps become compatible with the Output Switcher.
