Android 13 now supports Chromecast in Output Switcher for YouTube Music









Now, the keyword here is support. As of now, only one smartphone has shown the capability to detect Chromecast devices, and it was only while using YouTube Music. While this does mean that the feature is likely to see a wide release soon, it does also mean that a wider range of app support is required too.



An important note here is that the QPR1 update is currently only available to Google’s line of phones, such as the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. However, with time, it will become available to other Android smartphones too.



It is going to take a while before all Android phones receive the Output Switcher option to stream to Chromecast. We hope that as that time passes, we will see more streaming apps become compatible with the Output Switcher.