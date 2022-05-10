 Android 13 Bedtime Mode might be able to automatically dim your wallpaper - PhoneArena
While we all are eager to see what Google is going to showcase during Google I/O for Android 13, glimpses of features of the next big OS upgrade for Android users are found by 9to5Google in APK code. Those glimpses suggest what features will Android 13 bring and this time, 9to5Google has found references that Digital Wellbeing will be made even more useful for those of us looking at our phones at night.

Digital Wellbeing will be able to dim wallpaper at night with Android 13


Bedtime Mode is a feature currently available with Android. Basically, it brings a lot of options to make it more comfortable for you to scroll through that 'one post' on social media (and the ten more) in bed before finally giving up and sleeping. In fact, Bedtime Mode is a part of Google's Digital Wellbeing suite of features, and you can now set a schedule to put your phone into grayscale, disable the Always-On display, and activate Do Not Disturb for your quiet evening routine.

Android 13 is going to further enhance this capability. According to code that 9to5Google found in the most recent Google Play Store update, you will get the possibility to automatically dim your phone's wallpaper.

In the images below, you can see a few examples of dimmed wallpaper, ranging from 0 (the feature is disabled) to the full 100%, where the wallpaper appears plain black. This way, even if you have a fancy ultra-colorful and bright wallpaper, it won't poke your eyes out in the darkness of your bedroom.


It is not yet clear what percentage of dimming you will be able to set up with Bedtime Mode. Additionally, if your phone is not running Android 13, you might get an option to suggest you to "use a dark background".
