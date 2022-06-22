Android 13 could have a separate button in its clipboard overlay for Nearby Share
At this year's Google I/O, the tech giant revealed that it wants its Nearby Share feature to be better integrated into Android 13, thus letting you quickly and easily share files between devices. And now, a new tweet from Esper's Senior Technical Editor, Mishaal Rahman, shows that Google may add a separate Nearby Share button into the clipboard overlay which will be introduced on Android 13.
Rahman found and managed to activate the new feature in the latest version of Google Play Services. In the demo from the tweet, we see that in the new clipboard overlay, which will appear whenever you copy a text or an image on Android 13, there is now a new sharing button, which when tapped, opens Nearby Share and lets you choose a recipient.
At I/O 2022, Google announced an upgrade to Nearby Share that will let users quickly copy text or images on one device and share it with another. This feature hasn't rolled out yet, but it's possible to enable it in the latest version of Google Play Services. Here's a demo: pic.twitter.com/Z1k7J8OcpV— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) June 20, 2022
Now, as Rahman pointed out, this is nothing new in terms of functionality. Currently, you can use Nearby Share to send files, but you must first select it from a menu of other sharing options. However, with a dedicated button on Android 13’s clipboard overlay, you won't have to dig through menus to transfer text or a picture to another device. Just copy the content and tap on Nearby Share once it shows up — it saves you a step in the process.
Rahman also noticed that the shared text or image doesn't currently appear in the clipboard of the other device. According to him, this could change once the feature is officially available, though, Google may want to keep things simple and just treat it as normal file sharing, instead of shared clipboards. Android 13, with all its new goodies, is expected to land on eligible Pixel devices in August or September.
