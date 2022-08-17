PSA: Android 13 beta continues, you can safely opt out now





Starting this September, Google will be kicking it off once again with a renewed Android 13 beta program, along with Quarter Feature releases... and that's a great thing!





However, receiving the official Android 13 build on your Pixel does not automatically unenroll you from the beta program. Provided you don't take the necessary action right now, you will continue to receive future test builds of Android 13 later this year, starting somewhere in September, probably. Once the new betas start rolling out once again, opting out is possible, but requires a device wipe, which could be fatal if we're talking about your daily driver.





Luckily, there's a relatively decent window of time that allows you to opt out of the beta without having to soft reset your Android phone, and that time is right now! Yes, if you wish to remain on the stable channel of things and drop out of Android 13's beta testing program, the time to act is now.









As per Google, the Android 13 beta program will last well until June 2023 with a "public release of the Android June QPR and Pixel Feature Drop," which means that it will be ending on a high note with some new features on deck.





How do you opt out of the Android 13 beta? Simply navigate to the Android beta hub and opt out as soon as possible.