Latest version of the Android Developer Preview allows users to revoke app permissions

With Google dropping the third and final Android 11 Developer Preview today, many Pixel users are eagerly awaiting the first Android 11 Beta next month. The second Beta will be released in June with the third beta coming during the third quarter (July-September). The final release is also expected to be disseminated during the same quarter, most likely in September.

Settings

Apps & notifications

Name of specific app

Permissions

Meanwhile, Android Police has discovered a new feature that Android users can look forward to in the next Android build. With Android 11, users will be able to revoke permissions on apps that they haven't used for months. Disabled by default, the Auto revoke permissions settings can be found at the bottom of the App permissions page for each app. To get there, you can go to. Here's the thing, not all permissions can be revoked and this seems to vary depending on the app involved.