Americans were targeted by 50.5 billion robocalls in 2021

Americans were targeted by 50.5 billion robocalls in 20210
Here are the three cities that received the most robocalls in 2021:
- Atlanta, Georgia (143.7 million)
- Dallas, Texas (130.6 million)
- Chicago, Illinois (112.6 million)
Here are the three states with the most received robocalls per person in 2021:
- South Carolina (20.5/person)
- Tennessee (20.2/person)
- Louisiana (20.2/person)
Alex Quilici, CEO of YouMail, said: "The good news is that monthly robocalls continue to be on a lower plateau since the STIR/SHAKEN rollout on June 30th. The bad news is that total robocalls still exceeded 50 billion for the year, which is roughly 200 robocalls this year for every adult with a phone."
Bear in mind that YouMail assesses as a robocall not just scams and telemarketing, but also alerts, reminders, and payment reminders, so not all of the 50.5 billion calls from last year were malicious.