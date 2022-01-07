Americans were targeted by 50.5 billion robocalls in 2021

South Carolina (20.5/person)

Tennessee (20.2/person)

Louisiana (20.2/person)

The good news is that monthly robocalls continue to be on a lower plateau since the STIR/SHAKEN rollout on June 30th. The bad news is that total robocalls still exceeded 50 billion for the year, which is roughly 200 robocalls this year for every adult with a phone.

Alex Quilici, CEO of YouMail, said: "STIR/SHAKEN are protocols and processes meant to fight caller ID spoofing, a method used by robocallers to conceal their identity and make the calls appear to be from a legitimate source.YouMail is a free call protection app that blocks robocalls. YouMail stops robocallers by preventing the user's phone from ringing and then playing an out-of-service message. This way, the robocallers will think that the dialed number is incorrect.Bear in mind that YouMail assesses as a robocall not just scams and telemarketing, but also alerts, reminders, and payment reminders, so not all of the 50.5 billion calls from last year were malicious.