You can still snatch great Amazon Spring Sale deals on Samsung, Google, and more!
Desktop-class performance in laptops thanks to the AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D in first benchmarks

Laptops
A laptop from MSI on a starry background.
Laptops are taking off in a big way and the latest high-end mobile processor to help in this quest is AMD's new Ryzen 9 9955HX3D Fire Range HX3D.

It features 16 processing cores built on AMD's latest Zen 5 architecture, with an added advantage—an extra 64 MB of L3 cache thanks to AMD's 3D V-Cache technology. This additional cache enhances gaming and computing performance by reducing memory bottlenecks.

One of the first laptops to showcase this new chip is MSI's Raider A18 HX, a high-end gaming machine with an 18-inch display and advanced cooling to handle the processor's power demands, HotHardware reports. Unlike most laptop chips, the Ryzen 9 9955HX3D is based on desktop processor technology, making it more capable in demanding workloads.

While mobile processors often have lower clock speeds to manage power consumption and heat, this chip reaches up to 5.4 GHz in single-core performance and maintains strong multi-core speeds even under heavy workloads. This should result in mind-blowing performance.



Some performance tests indicate that the 9955HX3D outperforms most competitors in various benchmarks. In web browsing performance tests, it edges out processors from Intel, Apple, and Qualcomm. In CPU-intensive workloads, such as Cinebench 2024 (which measures rendering speed), the Ryzen 9 9955HX3D comes out on top, leveraging its 16 high-performance cores.

It also delivers impressive results in PCMark 10, a benchmark that evaluates overall system performance across productivity tasks, content creation, and daily applications.

For artificial intelligence tasks, the processor shows strong performance in AI-related benchmarks, benefiting from AMD's full-width AVX-512 and AVX-VNNI instruction sets. These terms indicate special features in AMD's processors that help them handle complex tasks more efficiently.

AVX-512 allows the processor to process large amounts of data at once, making things like 3D rendering, scientific computing, and encryption faster. AVX-VNNI is designed specifically for AI and machine learning.

So, if you're into AI, this should definitely be an option to consider. The real test of this chip will be in gaming, where AMD's 3D V-Cache technology has proven to provide significant advantages in previous models. While gaming benchmarks are yet to be released, expectations are high, particularly for those looking for top-tier gaming performance in a portable form factor.
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
