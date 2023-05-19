Amazon UK is offering a sweet discount on Realme’s GT2 5G and it’s Pro variant



Realme GT2 in Paper Green off by 34% on Amazon UK Realme's GT2 is a 5G-enabled smartphone with a wonderful AMOLED display that can go up to 120Hz. The Snapdragon 888 is still a total beast too, so you can count on this phone to get pretty much anything done. Right now, it is 34% off for the UK! £190 off (35%) Buy at Amazon Realme GT2 Pro in Steel Black with a 21% discount on Amazon UK The Pro variant of Realme's GT2 packs an even more powerful punch with it's 12GB of RAM and an astounding 65W SuperDart Charging technology. Right now, it is discounted by 21% with Amazon UK! £149 off (21%) Buy at Amazon



While both are pretty similar in terms of design, handling and the ability to be a great choice for a daily driver, these Amazon UK deals need to be considered carefully. As such, we should get through the specs of both phones, so that we can help you pick the one that’s right for you.



As you can see, the differences between the two aren’t that big, with one exception: the Pro variant is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. While the Snapdragon 888 is still a pretty powerful chip, the 8 Gen 1 certainly has more oomph.



Beyond the little things such as the Pro being 0,1” bigger, the Pro also has a better camera setup. Its secondary sensor is a 50MP ultra-wide, while the non-pro version sports an 8MP one instead.



Their Macro cams are slightly different too, with the Pro leading the charge with a 3MP sensor in comparison to the 2MP one on the non-pro. But while the base model sports a 16MP selfie snapper, the Pro doubles that for a 32MP one.



Ultimately, though, the real question here is: which of these Amazon UK deals is the better fit for you? In all honesty, both of these beasts pack quite the punch. If you are into heavy gaming, then the Pro would be a better choice for you, but other than that: it’s down to personal preference.



Given that both of these smartphones from 2022 are guaranteed three years of software upgrades and four years of security updates, you better make up your mind and fast: we don’t know how long these Amazon UK deals will last, but they can get you a new phone that will last you a long time.