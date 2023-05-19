Amazon UK is offering a sweet discount on Realme’s GT2 5G and it’s Pro variant
Once upon a time, Oppo owned Realme. But ever since then, Realme has managed to branch off and do its own thing. How did the company achieve that? Well, through making some of the best Chinese Android smartphones, of course.
And if you happen to be a United Kingdom resident, who is looking for a new phone, you should know that Amazon UK has got a top deal for you. Two of Realme’s best phones are on offer with sweet discounts: the GT2 and the GT2 Pro.
Beyond the little things such as the Pro being 0,1” bigger, the Pro also has a better camera setup. Its secondary sensor is a 50MP ultra-wide, while the non-pro version sports an 8MP one instead.
Their Macro cams are slightly different too, with the Pro leading the charge with a 3MP sensor in comparison to the 2MP one on the non-pro. But while the base model sports a 16MP selfie snapper, the Pro doubles that for a 32MP one.
Ultimately, though, the real question here is: which of these Amazon UK deals is the better fit for you? In all honesty, both of these beasts pack quite the punch. If you are into heavy gaming, then the Pro would be a better choice for you, but other than that: it’s down to personal preference.
Given that both of these smartphones from 2022 are guaranteed three years of software upgrades and four years of security updates, you better make up your mind and fast: we don’t know how long these Amazon UK deals will last, but they can get you a new phone that will last you a long time.
Both GT2 variants' backs are made from eco-friendly materials that have a paper-like feel.
|GT2
|GT2 Pro
|Screen
|6,6" FHD+ Amoled with 120Hz
|6,7" FHD+ Amoled with 120Hz
|CPU
|Snapdragon 888
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|RAM
|8GB
|8GB
|Storage
|128GB UFS 3.1
|128GB UFS 3.1
|Android OS
|Android 12, Realme UI 3
|Android 12, Realme UI 3
|Battery
|5,000mAh capable of 65W charging speeds
|5,000mAh capable of 65W charging speeds
|Camera Array
|50MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, 16MP selfie-snapper
|50MP main, 50MP ultra-wide, 3MP macro, 32MP selfie-snapper
|Software Support
|3 years of OS upgrades starting from 2022, 4 years of security updates
|3 years of OS upgrades starting from 2022, 4 years of security updates
As you can see, the differences between the two aren’t that big, with one exception: the Pro variant is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. While the Snapdragon 888 is still a pretty powerful chip, the 8 Gen 1 certainly has more oomph.
