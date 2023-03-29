Save on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Amazon UK gives you until midnight to get this killer deal for the Redmi Note 11 Pro

Deals Xiaomi
You’re likely familiar with Xiaomi, but do you know of their daughter-brand Redmi? A mere series to some, an entirely separate trade name to others, but regardless of what you think, Redmi phones offer flagship-tier features at a bargain price. A prime example is the Redmi Note 11 Pro, as seen on our Best Android Phones list.

We can, however, always make things better. So what can make an already powerful phone at a low cost a more suitable pick? Well, a hefty discount for residents of the United Kingdom isn’t something that you can exactly pass by.

Namely: this offer for the Redmi Note 11 Pro from Amazon UK, which is now on offer for 27% less off its regular price. This is your chance to get a powerful phone with a beautiful, large screen at an irresistible price.



Let’s go over some of the key specs that make the Redmi Note 11 Pro worthy of spending time in your pocket:

  • 6.7” AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate
  • Runs on the Snapdragon 665G
  • 6GB of RAM
  • 64GB of internal storage
  • MicroSD support
  • 5,000mAh of battery, enabled for 67W fast charging
  • A triple camera setup consisting of:
    ○ 108MP camera unit
    ○ 8MP ultra-wide
    ○ 2MP macro camera
  • 16MP selfie snapper
  • 3,5mm headphone jack
  • NFC enabled
  • Android 11 out of the box, but the MIUI 14 upgrade is available to it

Okay, sure, at a glance: this is a mixed bag. However, the gorgeous, big screen is sure to impress you, and combined with the exceptional audio quality of the unit, the Redmi Note 11 Pro may be the perfect choice for a media device. And it can handle games pretty well too! 

And if battery life is a concern for you, then you should know that those 5,000mAh of power aren’t easy to drain. And even at that — this phone doesn’t just support 67W charging: it also comes with such a charger in the box!

Beyond that, the main camera on the Redmi Note 11 Pro performs better than you’d expect for this price range. It delivers clear images with loads of detail and natural colors, albeit if it struggles from time to time in situations where lighting is not up to snuff.

If you are in Great Britain and looking for a new phone, the Redmi Note 11 Pro is a great choice. It’s an all-around great package and when discounted, it's truly a tempting option, especially considering that it still has years of software support ahead of it.

And if...
...perchance, this isn’t quite the phone that you were hoping for, make sure to not miss out on our guide for Amazon UK’s Spring Sale.

