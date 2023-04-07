Amazon UK currently has the budget Galaxy M13 with a very juicy discount

Samsung is one of the best smartphone manufacturers right now, because they don’t only produce flagship phones — they make some of the best budget phones too. Its A series of budget phones are quite popular, but they’ve got great entry level phones with the M series too.





Galaxy M13 in Deep Green off by 24% at Amazon UK This entry-level Galaxy phone from Samsung comes with a 50MP main camera and a 6" Infinity-V FHD+ display, now discounted by 24% via Amazon UK! $40 off (24%) Buy at Amazon





Case in point, the Galaxy M13, which is right now discounted with Amazon UK, making for a very tasty deal for our British fans. If you are from the UK and looking for a cheap, but reliable smartphone, then this Samsung Galaxy M13 phone is a great choice!



Furthermore, despite the M13 being from 2022, its look is still modern, even when compared to the latest Samsung flagships. This offer from Amazon UK has cut its price by a whopping 24% for the stylish Deep Green variant of the model.





Is the Galaxy M13 worth getting in 2023?













A 6.6” PLS LCD Infinity-V FHD+ display

Runs on the octa-core Exynos 850

4GB of RAM

64GB of internal storage

Expandable MicroSD storage

Triple camera array, consisting of:

○ 50MP main sensor

○ 5MP ultra-wide

○ 2MP macro cam

5,000mAh battery

Fingerprint sensor

NFC

For a phone of this price range, which was released in 2022, these specs are great. The phone also comes with Samsung’s very own One UI, which offers extra features, tons of customization options and fluid navigation that you can’t get with any other brand of phones.



Furthermore, the M13 boasts features like a fingerprint sensor on its side for extra security and NFC support, which allows you to utilize things such as contactless payments on the fly. Things like this are pretty rare in budget phones, so it is definitely refreshing to see them here.



If you are in the UK and are in the market for a budget-friendly phone, then check out this deal from Amazon UK while supplies still last!



