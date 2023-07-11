Best Prime Day Kindle deals: the best offers so far plus deals on Echo devices and Fire tablets
Amazon Prime Day is finally here. With the event being live, you can now find exciting Prime Day tablet deals, Prime Day speaker deals, and sweet deals on Amazon's Kindle e-readers and smart speakers during these exciting 48 hours.
Before we jump into the virtual pool of cool Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals, we invite you to check out our top three picks for this event:
Jump to:
Amazon Kindle deals
There is no secret that Amazon's Kindle devices are among the most sought-after e-readers on the market. During Amazon Prime Day, we are seeing whopping discounts starting from 30% on Amazon Kindle readers. Don't waste your time and browse the top deals on Amazon Kindle e-readers this Amazon Prime Day:
Amazon Fire tablets deals
During Amazon Prime Day, Amazon has truly amazing Fire Tablet Prime Day deals, such as the Fire 7, which can be yours for just $39, while the Fire HD 10 is down by 53%. Another very exciting pick is a bundle deal for the Amazon Fire Max 11 with a Keyboard Case. Here's what deals you can choose from this Prime Day:
Amazon Echo smart speakers deals
If you want to control your smart appliances with only your voice but don't want to spend a lot of money on a smart speaker, you should definitely go for an Amazon Echo. These speakers support Alexa and usually have a really budget-friendly price tag.
This year, we see truly impressive Echo Prime Day deals. Some Echo speakers, like the Echo Dot (5th Gen), are offered at a 60% discount. Below, you can find all the exciting offers we could find on Echo smart speakers this Amazon Prime Day.
Amazon Echo Show smart displays deals
For some, having a smart speaker isn't enough. In addition to using their voice to turn the lights on and off, they want to make video calls and be able to see their favorite photos at a glance. And this is where Amazon's Echo Show smart displays come in.
With Amazon Prime Day up and running, you can buy an Echo Show smart display at a bargain price. Here are some great Echo Show smart display deals available right now.
