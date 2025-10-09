Home Discussions You are here Samsung's Galaxy XR headset leaks in full, and it has the Apple Vision Pro in its sights General Johanna Romero • Published: Oct 09, 2025, 2:58 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. TuGa121 Arena Master • 4d agoedited ... Jesus another copy Holly s**t. Can we say HI APPLE. Like 1 Reactions All Quote sgodsell Arena Legend • 3d agoedited ... You guys act like Samsung is new here. Especially when Samsung had their Gear VR (2015), they also had two Windows VR headsets as well, like their Odyssey(2017) and Odyssey+(2018) headsets. So Samsung's new Android XR headset should be pretty good. Android is still being used by Meta and a few other VR/AR vendors. Android has been used in headsets since 2014. Its a very versitle OS, which can run on a shoe string, all the way up to the fastest hardware on the planet. Plus why is everything compared to what Apple does, afterall Apple was very late to the Game, and they failed because Apple lied when they said their headset was both and AR and a VR headset. Yet Apple's Vision Pro failed as a VR headset. That is 100% a fact. Like 3 Reactions All Quote Charlie2k Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ↵sgodsell said: You guys act like Samsung is new here. Especially when Samsung had their Gear VR (2015), they also had two Windows VR headsets as well, like their Odyssey(2017) and Odyssey+(2018) headsets. So Samsung's new Android XR headset should be pretty good. Android is still being used by Meta and a few other VR/AR vendors. Android has been used in headsets since 2014. Its a very versitle OS, which can run on a shoe string, all the way up to the fastest hardware on the planet. Plus why is everything compared to what Apple does, afterall Apple was very late to the Game, and they failed because Apple lied when they said their headset was both and AR and a VR headset. Yet Apple's Vision Pro failed as a VR headset. That is 100% a fact. ... Can't really tell if the headline is ironic or not. "and it has the Apple Vision Pro in its sights"... Implying Samsung is aiming for the bottom of the barrel, sounds like a rather low ambition. Like 3 Reactions All Quote edhill86 Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ... For all the bad news about the Vision Pro, this seems far too similar to be a good idea to make Samsung need to make sure this is priced well and fully supported to not go the same way as Apple Like 2 Reactions All Quote MsPooks Arena Master • 3d ago ↵TuGa121 said: Jesus another copy Holly s**t. Can we say HI APPLE. ... "Can we say HI APPLE"No. Just you. Like 1 Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 3d ago ↵MsPooks said: "Can we say HI APPLE"No. Just you. ... This is a direct copy from Apple. I am certain that you and the Samsung fan girls will have different opinions, which is normal. For instance, the orange color and the design on the new S26U and the camera island on the S26 Edge are now common features with Samsung. From the Ultra Watch to the design on the S26 lineup and now the Galaxy XR or should I say Vision Pro. Like Reactions All Quote AltronLivez51 Arena Master • 3d ago ↵TuGa121 said: This is a direct copy from Apple. I am certain that you and the Samsung fan girls will have different opinions, which is normal. For instance, the orange color and the design on the new S26U and the camera island on the S26 Edge are now common features with Samsung. From the Ultra Watch to the design on the S26 lineup and now the Galaxy XR or should I say Vision Pro. ... How are they copying Apple? Samsung has made VR headsets before.The one Samsung is making will be better. Like Reactions All Quote stolerik Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... It only depends on the price. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Google will allow you to hide ads in your search results, but only after scrolling by Ilia Temelkov • 1h ago 1 Apple's foldable iPhone just got one big production surprise by Iskra Petrova • 4h ago 1 Your apartment's Wi-Fi is the next battleground for Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T by Johanna Romero • 6h ago 1 Samsung hasn’t left Bixby behind, and may give it an One UI 8.5 overhaul by Ilia Temelkov • 7h ago 2 View all discussions
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts:
You guys act like Samsung is new here. Especially when Samsung had their Gear VR (2015), they also had two Windows VR headsets as well, like their Odyssey(2017) and Odyssey+(2018) headsets. So Samsung's new Android XR headset should be pretty good. Android is still being used by Meta and a few other VR/AR vendors. Android has been used in headsets since 2014. Its a very versitle OS, which can run on a shoe string, all the way up to the fastest hardware on the planet. Plus why is everything compared to what Apple does, afterall Apple was very late to the Game, and they failed because Apple lied when they said their headset was both and AR and a VR headset. Yet Apple's Vision Pro failed as a VR headset. That is 100% a fact.
Jesus another copy Holly s**t. Can we say HI APPLE.
"Can we say HI APPLE"
No. Just you.