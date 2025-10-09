iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Samsung's Galaxy XR headset leaks in full, and it has the Apple Vision Pro in its sights

Phonearena team
TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 4d agoedited

Jesus another copy Holly s**t. Can we say HI APPLE.

sgodsell
sgodsell
Arena Legend
• 3d agoedited

You guys act like Samsung is new here. Especially when Samsung had their Gear VR (2015), they also had two Windows VR headsets as well, like their Odyssey(2017) and Odyssey+(2018) headsets. So Samsung's new Android XR headset should be pretty good. Android is still being used by Meta and a few other VR/AR vendors. Android has been used in headsets since 2014. Its a very versitle OS, which can run on a shoe string, all the way up to the fastest hardware on the planet. Plus why is everything compared to what Apple does, afterall Apple was very late to the Game, and they failed because Apple lied when they said their headset was both and AR and a VR headset. Yet Apple's Vision Pro failed as a VR headset. That is 100% a fact.

Charlie2k
Charlie2k
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago
Can't really tell if the headline is ironic or not.

"and it has the Apple Vision Pro in its sights"... Implying Samsung is aiming for the bottom of the barrel, sounds like a rather low ambition.


edhill86
edhill86
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago

For all the bad news about the Vision Pro, this seems far too similar to be a good idea to make


Samsung need to make sure this is priced well and fully supported to not go the same way as Apple

MsPooks
MsPooks
Arena Master
• 3d ago
"Can we say HI APPLE"

No. Just you.

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 3d ago
This is a direct copy from Apple. I am certain that you and the Samsung fan girls will have different opinions, which is normal. For instance, the orange color and the design on the new S26U and the camera island on the S26 Edge are now common features with Samsung. From the Ultra Watch to the design on the S26 lineup and now the Galaxy XR or should I say Vision Pro.
AltronLivez51
AltronLivez51
Arena Master
• 3d ago
↵TuGa121 said: This is a direct copy from Apple. I am certain that you and the Samsung fan girls will have different opinions, which is normal. For instance, the orange color and the design on the new S26U and the camera island on the S26 Edge are now common features with Samsung. From the Ultra Watch to the design on the S26 lineup and now the Galaxy XR or should I say Vision Pro.

How are they copying Apple? Samsung has made VR headsets before.

The one Samsung is making will be better.

stolerik
stolerik
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

It only depends on the price.

